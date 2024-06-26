DNC spent millions with 2 law firms having deep ties to Trump lawfare

The Democratic National Committee has shelled out millions of dollars to two law firms with ties to some of the lawfare cases against former President Donald Trump, an exclusive report from the Daily Caller says.

According to the outlet, the DNC has paid $2 million to Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP and "several" millions to Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP, all just in the last three years. The DNC claimed these payments were for "legal services," according to its FEC filings.

'There is now clear and explosive evidence that the Biden DNC is paying Democrat law firms to engage in in this unprecedented lawfare and election interference against President Trump.'

Prior to 2021, the DNC had no relationship with Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP, which was founded in 2017 with the mission of establishing a law firm "rooted in principles of equity, integrity, and justice." Then, about a year ago, founding partner Roberta A. Kaplan represented E. Jean Carroll in a civil case in which Carroll accused the former president of sexually assaulting her in department store dressing room in the mid-1990s.

Last May, as Blaze News previously reported, a Manhattan jury took just three hours to determine that Trump had sexually abused and defamed Carroll, though it declined to say he had raped her. In total, Trump was ordered to pay Carroll nearly $90 million for defamation. At a hearing in January, Kaplan had argued that "an unusually high punitive award" was necessary to keep Trump from calling her client a liar and a "wack job."

Another Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP partner, Joshua Matz, represented the House Judiciary Committee in Trump's first impeachment trial, the Daily Caller reported. Matz also participated in the second Trump impeachment.

Yet when the Republican-controlled House voted in January to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas of the Biden administration, Matz suddenly changed his tune and lamented that congressional impeachment powers had been weaponized as an extra-electoral means of affecting political outcomes. "As a practical matter, there's a good reason why the impeachment power has never functioned in any worthwhile way when it comes to the Cabinet," Matz said at the time.

"They're struggling to come up with the votes to impeach President Biden. One thing they can all agree on is to impeach Mayorkas, because they believe immigration is a popular and salient issue in the presidential election."

In addition to Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP, the DNC likewise gave several million to Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP for "legal services" in the past three years, more than $2 million between 2021 and 2022 alone, FEC filings show. Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP has filed multiple amicus briefs in the federal case against Trump regarding the 2020 election and January 6.

The Daily Caller also noted that several former Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP members, including Secretary Mayorkas and Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar, have since become high-profile members of the Biden administration. Former special counsel Robert Mueller was also once a part of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP, which has partnered with the DNC "for a long time," according to ABC News.

"There is now clear and explosive evidence that the Biden DNC is paying Democrat law firms to engage in in this unprecedented lawfare and election interference against President Trump," said Mike Davis, a legal adviser to Trump and the founder and president of the Article III Project.

The DNC did not respond to the Daily Caller's request for comment about its payments to the two law firms. In response to questions about who paid for Joe Biden's legal bills during special counsel Robert Hur's investigation, DNC spokesperson Alex Floyd said: "The DNC does not spend a single penny of grassroots donors’ money on legal bills."

