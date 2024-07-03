Democratic Rep. Lloyd Doggett urges Biden to drop re-election bid

Democratic Rep. Lloyd Doggett of Texas has called for President Joe Biden to bow out of the 2024 presidential race.

Biden is the presumptive 2024 Democratic presidential nominee, but his debate performance last week has been widely panned, with even the New York Times editorial board suggested that he should drop out.



'I am hopeful that he will make the painful and difficult decision to withdraw.'

"Instead of reassuring voters, the President failed to effectively defend his many accomplishments and expose Trump's many lies," Doggett declared. "Too much is at stake to risk a Trump victory—too great a risk to assume that what could not be turned around in a year, what was not turned around in the debate, can be turned around now. President Biden saved our democracy by delivering us from Trump in 2020. He must not deliver us to Trump in 2024," Doggett declared in a statement.

"My decision to make these strong reservations public is not done lightly nor does it in any way diminish my respect for all that President Biden has achieved. Recognizing that unlike Trump, President Biden's first commitment has always been to our country, not himself, I am hopeful that he will make the painful and difficult decision to withdraw. I respectfully call on him to do so," Doggett noted.

Democratic Rep. Jared Golden of Maine noted in an opinion piece that he expects Trump to win the election, though he said that he is "OK with that."

"Democrats' post-debate hand-wringing is based on the idea that a Trump victory is not just a political loss, but a unique threat to our democracy. I reject the premise. Unlike Biden and many others, I refuse to participate in a campaign to scare voters with the idea that Trump will end our democratic system," Golden wrote.

