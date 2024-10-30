Michigan secretary of state admits nationwide 'programming' issue with Dominion voting machine for people with disabilities

Dominion voting machines that allow access for people with disabilities have a "programming" issue that will affect nationwide voters, according to the Michigan secretary of state.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said that the machines would allow people to vote straight party ticket as usual, but if they wanted to vote for different parties in separate elections, the issue with the machines will make it a little more inconvenient.

'Voting clerks will have to inform voters with disabilities to make sure they have selected every section on the ballot.'

The Dominion ICX Voter Assist Terminal helps people with disabilities pick out who they're voting for, prints out their ballot, and then the ballot is run through the tabulator. For straight-party ballots, the process will not be different than normal ballots. But others will have to go through extra steps.

“Yeah, this is a nationwide issue with Dominion voter access terminals in, in the counties that use them in the voter access terminals,” Benson explained. “Of course, not all the machines, just the ones that are accessible have an issue. With the straight-party voting and a programming issue, that’s again affected the machines nationwide.”

She went on to say that officials were upset to find out about this issue during the testing period but that voting clerks will have to inform voters with disabilities to make sure they have selected every section on the ballot.

The programming issue cannot be fixed in time for Election Day, Benson said, and only affects certain VAT machines in some counties. But the issue should be corrected for future elections.

Benson also said they are seeking "accountability" on why the issue was not discovered until early voting began.

Dominion has been at the center of the debate over the official results of the 2020 election. Critics accused the company of changing votes in electronic voting machines to help elect President Joe Biden, but the company has denied the claims and has been able to settle defamation lawsuits against media companies that supported the accusations.

Benson, a Democrat, made headlines when she warned county officials against trying to refuse to certify the results of the election.

A portion of the media briefing with Benson can be viewed on the YouTube video from WLNS-TV.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!