Michigan's leftist secretary of state warns local officials to certify election results or else: Video

In a new video, Jocelyn Benson, the leftist Democratic secretary of state in Michigan, warned local officials to certify election results, mocked those suspicious of government narratives, and billed the government as the arbiter of truth.

Earlier this month, Benson partnered with the Recount for a video in which Benson responded to a series of "angry election tweets." The Recount is a "far-left" outlet, according to the Midwesterner, and its website offers the tagline "No bulls**t. No bad faith. And no time wasted."

'She'd be much more at home in Nazi Germany.'

In the Recount video, Benson addressed a number of issues social media users mentioned online. One X user identified as Joan Crawford's eyebrows asked about county officials in Michigan who may not "want to certify" election results. Benson was clear: They don't have a choice.

"If someone were to violate the law and not certify the election at the local level, we will come for you," Benson said as she stared into the camera.

"So any local certifier thinking of skirting the law and not certifying the vote, don’t even think about it, because we’ll get you."

She pointed to issues in 2020 in Wayne County, where the city of Detroit is located, claiming that officials there had been "pressured" not to certify the results.

In response to a request for comment from Blaze News, Republican state Sen. Jim Runestad likewise referenced the issues in Wayne County in 2020 and claimed that the county's results were never "lawfully certified" after "71% of Detroit's absentee voter counting boards were found to be 'unbalanced.'"

"Under current law, if a local board of canvassers does not certify the results, they are not imprisoned," Runestad continued in a statement to Blaze News. "Instead, all election records are forwarded to the state board of canvassers, who then investigate and make the necessary determinations. After these determinations, the county canvassers are given the chance to certify based on the 'corrected returns.'"

In addition to threatening to possibly prosecute local election officials, Benson repeatedly mocked people who recoiled at efforts by Michigan executive officials such as herself and Attorney General Dana Nessel to limit so-called misinformation regarding elections.

When a user named Winchester Colt expressed concerns about Benson allegedly trying to "shut people up if they don't conform to the official State narrative," Benson seemed bewildered at the notion of a "state narrative" and joked, "I'm not sure what Winchester Colt had for breakfast."

But just moments after waxing ignorant about state narratives, Benson encouraged listeners to "let us know" about any "misinformation about our elections."



"That [way] we can correct it and help you get trusted information out there. Bottom line is we want everyone to to know where to find out trusted information about our elections ... so that we can protect voters from being fooled by lies about our elections processes."

Benson made a similar response to another user, Donnie Detroit, who took issue with Benson's recent attempts to convince Michiganders to "rat out their neighbors" for failing to adhere to "government sponsored truth."

"There's not government-sponsored truth," she insisted dismissively. "There's just the truth."

Yet, just a few seconds later, Benson asserted that the most "trustworthy source of information is going to be your local election official every time."

Despite presenting government as the best source for election truth, Benson still appeared surprised that Donnie Detroit denounced her obsession with people's thoughts and statements about elections and hinted that he had unfairly made her sound like a "terrible person."

"Ooh, that sure sounds awful," she said.

In response to a request for comment, Donnie Detroit noted to Blaze News that Benson never defines misinformation in the video but nevertheless "warns there's lots of it out there." He characterized such actions as "reminiscent ... of the DDR Stasi."

"Benson is in the wrong country. She'd be much more at home in Nazi Germany or in the East German's Stasi," he continued.

As Blaze News previously reported, Benson has requested that Michiganders report "misleading or inaccurate information regarding voting or elections in Michigan" to the ominous email address Misinformation@Michigan.gov.

The entire Recount video featuring Benson can be seen here. It lasts approximately 13 and a half minutes. The segment about warning county election officials begins around the 3:40 mark.

