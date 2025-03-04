'Drop the gun! I will f**king kill you!' Bodycam video shows cop shooting fleeing teen suspected of attempted murder

Denver Police bodycam video shows an officer shooting a fleeing teen suspected of attempted murder, the Denver Post reported.

Police on Monday released the bodycam video from last week's encounter in Paco Sánchez Park, the Post said, adding that the teen was shot at least once in the leg.

A second teen seen running in the video was arrested on suspicion of weapons charges. The paper, citing police, said the second teen 'was carrying a Glock with an extended magazine and auto sear, which modifies it into an automatic weapon.'

Officers responded to a pair of ShotSpotter reports from the 1300 block of Lowell Boulevard around 10:40 p.m. Feb. 24 and located three shell casings in the area, the paper said, citing Denver Police Department Cmdr. Matt Clark.

More from the Post:

A resident who called 911 about the gunshots reported seeing a group of people on scooters and bikes fleeing on Lowell, and officers later found a group of four juvenile males on scooters near West 13th Avenue and Knox Court and followed them into the park, Clark said.



One officer recognized one of the teens as a suspect in a shooting in southwest Denver in early February where someone shot into a home while people were inside.



The officer saw the 17-year-old holding a gun in his right hand and ordered him to drop it. The officer then saw him “turn his shoulder toward him” and began shooting at the teen, Clark said.

The bodycam video in question shows the teen running away and the officer yelling at him to “drop the f**king gun, I will shoot you!” before the officer opens fire a total of 10 times.

Image source: Denver Police bodycam video screenshot

Video shows police soon catching up to the teen — whose face is redacted in the video — lying on the ground with a pool of blood visible on a walkway.

“Drop the gun! Drop the gun! I will f**king kill you! I will f**king kill you!" the officer hollers as he approaches the suspect.

“I don’t have a gun, sir!” the teen replies in an agitated tone. “You guys shot me for nothing!"

Image source: Denver Police bodycam video screenshot

Officers applied a tourniquet to the teen’s leg, and he was taken to a hospital where he was still being treated Monday; he's expected to recover, the Post reported, citing Clark.

Investigators found a Glock along the park path with one round in the chamber as well as a magazine elsewhere in the park, the paper said.

The wounded teen is in custody on suspicion of attempted murder in the early February shooting, the Post reported, adding that a second teen seen running in the video was arrested on suspicion of weapons charges. The paper, citing police, said the second teen "was carrying a Glock with an extended magazine and auto sear, which modifies it into an automatic weapon."

Police Chief Ron Thomas said during the news briefing that he was comfortable with the officer’s actions because “he perceived a significant threat to our community” and responded appropriately, the Post added.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!