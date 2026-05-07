WATCH: Video shows alleged drunk driver nearly mowing down boy on dirt bike. She allegedly was 'so drunk' she 'face-planted.'

A wild video has gone viral showing an alleged drunk driver steering her car up on a sidewalk and seemingly chasing a child riding a dirt bike in Washington state. The "crazy" suspect also was accused of burglarizing a nearby residence after nearly mowing down the boy.

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that deputies responded to a report of a reckless and aggressive driver in Cheney just after 6 p.m. April 28.

'She was smashing the front door, and she stumbled off because she looked so drunk.'

"During the incident, the suspect drove up on the sidewalk and attempted to hit a juvenile riding a bike," police stated.

The statement read, "The driver chased the juvenile on the sidewalk before reentering the roadway and leaving the area."

Deputies spoke with witnesses and watched cellphone video a neighbor recorded of the incident. The video shows a motorist behind the wheel of a silver Ford Focus driving down a residential street and honking the horn. Suddenly, the driver steers the car up on the sidewalk and accelerates toward a child riding a dirt bike, the viral video shows.

"This woman is crazy," the neighbor is heard saying in the video the sheriff's office released Monday.

"She’s trying to run this … oh my God … You’re kidding! Oh my God," the person recording the wild video is heard screaming.

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Police said the child was not hit or injured during the "extremely dangerous incident."

Within 25 minutes of the initial report, police were alerted about a potential burglary nearby. Police said they were notified around 6:30 p.m. in regard to a "reported residential burglary" about a mile away from the driving incident.

"The victim, who was not home, said he was watching a suspect on his live security system trying door handles, and it was unclear if the suspect entered the residence," the sheriff's office stated.

Deputies went to the location of the reported break-in and noticed a silver Ford Focus parked in the driveway. Police identified the suspect as 56-year-old Wendy A. Clemente.

"She explained she took her dog for a ride, looking for other dogs to socialize with," police said of Clemente.

Law enforcement said Clemente told investigators she noticed dogs fenced in the yard at the residence, and she stopped. According to the statement, Clemente confessed that she didn't know the homeowner but "denied entering or attempting to enter his residence."

The homeowner disputed Clemente's claims and said she was "stumbling around" and "bouncing off trees" on his property. The homeowner, 48-year-old Lloyd Gaines, told the Daily Mail, "She was smashing the front door, and she stumbled off because she looked so drunk. She fell off my porch and face-planted."

Gaines told the news outlet that Clemente entered his home and did "rustle through" his belongings, "tossed stuff around," and examined his wife's jewelry but didn't steal any items. Gaines said he and his wife were not at home when Clemente allegedly entered their residence; his Ring doorbell camera notified him.

The statement read, "Despite indicators that Clemente was impaired, she denied drinking alcohol or consuming any drugs, but later changed her story and admitted to drinking alcohol."

When police informed Clemente that she was under arrest for driving under the influence, she reportedly put up a fight.

"While trying to put her in the back of a patrol car, she resisted and even tried to kick a deputy," according to police.

Deputies "eventually" restrained her in the back of the police vehicle. Deputies secured a search warrant to obtain a sample of Clemente's blood for testing. Clemente said she didn't recall the alleged incident with the child, police said.

Clemente was booked into the Spokane County Jail and charged with first-degree attempted assault, DUI, and first-degree criminal trespass.

At the arraignment the following day, Spokane County Superior Court Commissioner N. Swennumson ordered Clemente released on her own recognizance without needing to post bond, according to police.

The New York Post reported that Clemente pleaded not guilty to all the charges. The Daily Mail reported that Clemente is a U.S. Army veteran.

The Spokane County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

Clemente is scheduled to appear in court on May 20.