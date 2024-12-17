Electoral College voters officially confirm Donald Trump's victory

President-elect Donald Trump officially won the Electoral College vote on Tuesday after presidential electors cast their votes.

Trump won 312 electoral votes while Vice President Kamala Harris took only 226. A candidate needs 270 electoral votes to win the presidency.

Trump also won the popular vote with 77.2 million votes compared to Harris' 75 million votes.

On Monday, a group of Democrats in the U.S. Senate proposed a bill to end the Electoral College, but the effort is a long shot given Democrats' lack of power and the high bar for changing the Constitution.

“In an election, the person who gets the most votes should win. It’s that simple," said Democratic Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii. “No one’s vote should count for more based on where they live. The Electoral College is outdated and it’s undemocratic. It’s time to end it."

A constitutional amendment needs approval of two-thirds of both houses of Congress or approval by three-fourths of state legislatures.

Democrats have long decried the Electoral College because Republicans have been able to win the presidency while losing the popular vote. That was not the case with Trump, who also won the popular vote with 77.2 million votes compared to Harris' 75 million votes.

Defenders of the Electoral Vote system argue that without it, candidates would neglect less popular states and only campaign in the largest states.

“Eleven blue states will decide the president,” explained "LevinTV" host Mark Levin in October. “All the rest of the country — the 39 other states, tens of millions of people — will literally have no say in the election of the president."

