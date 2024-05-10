Elon Musk makes dire prediction about the future of US elections

Business magnate Elon Musk has suggested that because the U.S. is being inundated by illegal aliens, the 2024 election will likley be the last in which the results are determined by American citizens.

"Given the massive influx of illegals from every country on Earth, 2024 will probably be the last election actually decided by US citizens," Musk tweeted.

"Unanimous Democrat opposition to requiring citizenship for apportionment of House seats and Presidential electoral college votes says it all"

The House of Representatives passed a measure that would require the nation's decennial census count to include a component for respondents to indicate whether they and those in their household are U.S. citizens. The measure would require the exclusion of noncitizens from the figures used in determining each state's number of seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. The number of House seats in a state also impacts how much influence that state will have on the outcome of presidential elections.

The vote was 206-202, strictly along party lines, with Republicans supporting passage and Democrats voting against the measure.

"Unanimous Democrat opposition to requiring citizenship for apportionment of House seats and Presidential electoral college votes says it all," Musk tweeted. "The Democratic Party goal is to disenfranchise US citizens by importing as many illegal immigrants as possible," he added.

Musk has previously pointed out that illegal immigrants impact apportionment.

"Most Americans are still unaware that the census counts ALL people, including illegal immigrants, for deciding how many House seats each state gets!" Musk noted in a March tweet.

"And House seats determine how many votes each state has in the electoral college. So although illegal aliens don’t vote, they can determine the outcome of Presidential races," GOP Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky wrote when replying to Musk in March.

"Apportionment is the process of dividing the 435 memberships, or seats, in the U.S. House of Representatives among the 50 states based on the apportionment population counts from the decennial census," according to the Census Bureau.

"The apportionment population count for each of the 50 states includes the state’s total resident population plus a count of the overseas federal employees (and their dependents living with them overseas) who have that state listed as their home state in their employers’ administrative records," the Census Bureau notes. "Yes, all people (citizens and noncitizens) with a usual residence in the United States are included in the resident population for the census."

Musk has also discussed the issue of election fraud.

"Widespread voting by mail (not allowed before the scamdemic) makes proving fraud almost impossible," Musk wrote. "Out of ~100M votes, there will be at least a tiny amount of fraud. Anyone who claims there is none is obviously lying," he said in another post.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!