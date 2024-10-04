Elon Musk accuses FEMA of blocking and confiscating Starlink shipments to hurricane relief; FEMA issues official denial

The Federal Emergency Management Agency responded to claims made by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk about alleged confiscation of the Starlink internet system.

'It’s very real and scary how much they have taken control to stop people helping.'

Musk made the claims on X, the social media platform he owns, about the alleged actions from FEMA against Starlink, which he also owns.

"Just received this note from a SpaceX engineer helping on the ground in North Carolina," wrote Musk.

'Hey Elon, update here on site of Asheville, NC. We have powered up two large operating bases for choppers to deliver goods into hands. We’ve deployed 300+ starlinks and outpour is it has saved many lives. The big issue is FEMA is actively blocking shipments and seizing goods and services locally and locking them away to state they are their own.



It’s very real and scary how much they have taken control to stop people helping. We are blocked now on the shipments of new starlinks coming in until we get an escort from the fire dept. but that may not be enough.'

"@FEMA is not merely failing to adequately help people in trouble, but is actively blocking citizens who try to help!" he added.

Musk followed up with more accusations later on Friday.

"SpaceX engineers are trying to deliver Starlink terminals & supplies to devastated areas in North Carolina right now and @FEMA is both failing to help AND won’t let others help. This is unconscionable!!" he wrote.



The tweet included a video of the devastation in North Carolina.

"@FEMA wouldn’t let them land to deliver critical supplies ... my blood is boiling," he added.



FEMA responds

FEMA’s Director of Public Affairs Jaclyn Rothenberg responded to the accusations with a pointed denial in an email to Blaze News.



“The claims about FEMA confiscating or taking commodities, supplies or resources in North Carolina, Tennessee, or any state impacted by Helene are false. FEMA is continuing to work with our federal family and state and local partners in the impacted areas to effectively bring in life-saving resources to the people and communities who need it most. As of Oct. 3. FEMA has deployed more than 11.5 million Meals Ready to Eat (MREs), over 12.6 million liters of water, more than 400,000 tarps and 150 generators to areas impacted by Helene," read the statement.

“Connectivity is crucial to disaster response. FEMA has successfully deployed Starlink in multiple disasters to support disaster operations including disasters in Guam, Hawaii and Alaska," she added. "FEMA has helped provide Starlink terminals to the state of North Carolina, including to the Eastern Band of Cherokee Nation and critical lifeline locations as determined by the state. These units are supporting state and local municipalities, Urban Search and Rescue and disaster coordination. Starlink units have been sent to multiple states in support of Hurricane Helene response efforts.”

FEMA also directed Blaze News to its rumor page, specifically where it addresses accusations that the agency was confiscating goods meant for private hurricane relief.

FEMA does not take donations and/or food from survivors or voluntary organizations. Donations of food, water, or other goods are handled by voluntary agencies who specialize in storing, sorting, cleaning, and distributing donated items.



FEMA does not conduct vehicle stops or handle road closures with armed guards — those are done by local law enforcement.

Officials say there have been 220 confirmed deaths from the hurricane, but many more are expected as relief efforts continue.

