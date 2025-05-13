Video: Entitled female hits cop with car, drives down closed street because she has to 'go to work.' Bad idea.

A female was caught on police bodycam video hitting a police officer with a car Saturday and driving down a closed street in Laurel, Maryland, because she had to "go to work."

As you might guess, the woman's attempt to override the officer's directions didn't work out very well for her.

'I gotta go to work! What do you want me to do?'

Police said the city's Main Street Festival was under way when the female was recorded on bodycam video sitting in a parked car and arguing with an officer because she wasn't allowed to drive her car down the taped-off street.

Image source: Laurel (Md.) Police

The officer apologized to the female for the inconvenience and said he'd be happy to call her a taxi.

"There has to be another way," the woman told the officer. "I'm not taking a taxi all the way to Virginia. I work in Virginia ... I need to get out." It wasn't clear where in Virginia the female works, but Laurel is about 40 minutes north of Washington, D.C., which borders northern Virginia.

The officer replied, "I can't have you do that" as the woman exited the vehicle.

"I gotta go to work! What do you want me to do?" the agitate female replied.

Image source: Laurel (Md.) Police

The officer told her again that she wasn't allowed to drive her car away: "Please do not disturb this area."

The female's retort? "I might have to." She then tore the yellow police tape in front of the car.

Image source: Laurel (Md.) Police

With that, the woman got back in the car — and soon drove into the police officer, who used his palms to protect himself from the hood of the vehicle.

Image source: Laurel (Md.) Police

The officer began yelling for the female to stop as she began driving down the closed-off street.

She didn't get very far, as what appeared to be a couple of other officers pounded on the car's hood, and she soon came to a stop — and then the handcuffs were on.

Image source: Laurel (Md.) Police

The driver was identified as 28-year-old Kai Deberry-Bostick of Laurel, police said, adding that she didn't injure anyone in the crowd.

Police told WRC-TV that DeBerry-Bostick is facing multiple charges, including assault, resisting arrest, and reckless endangerment.

Police said one officer suffered minor injuries after being struck by the car.

You can view the police bodycam video below:

