Exclusive: Boebert calls out Biden-Harris admin for 'carelessly permitting' transportation of migrants

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado criticized the Biden-Harris administration's policies that "carelessly" permit government agencies to facilitate the transportation of illegal migrants in a letter obtained exclusively by Blaze News Wednesday.

In the letter, addressed to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, TSA Administrator David Pekoske, and ICE Director Patrick Lechleitner, Boebert expressed her concern for American citizens' safety in light of the surge of migrants entering the country illegally.

'The lack of leadership and inability to secure our borders shows that the current administration has continuously put illegal aliens first, and Americans last,' the letter reads.

Boebert also called out the Biden-Harris administration for "carelessly permitting migrants" to utilize various informal kinds of identification while applying a separate, more stringent version of identification to Americans, according to the letter. In a surfaced video, a TSA agent explains that migrants use a "different process on a need-to-know basis."

"As an influx of illegal aliens continues to infiltrate our border, the safety and security of American citizens is put at an all-time risk," the letter reads.

"At a bare minimum, the rules that apply to American citizens should also apply to illegal immigrants, particularly regarding identification," the letter continues.

Currently, there are over 13,000 illegal aliens convicted of homicide, nearly 16,000 convicted of sexual assault, and over 425,000 total "non-detained, noncitizen convicted criminals" walking free in the United States under the Biden-Harris administration, according to the letter. Additionally, there have been two million migrant "getaways," 1.7 million migrants with final removal orders, and seven million on the non-detained docket.

In light of these details, Boebert pressed the federal agencies to explain how these migrants are being transported, why TSA is assisting them, as well as whether their travel is taxpayer-funded.

"These illegals pose a direct threat to the safety and security of Americans," the letter reads. "Instead of securing our border and nation, these illegals are further infiltrating our nation as they are unlawfully flown around across the United States with federal funding."

