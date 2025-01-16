Exclusive: Rep. Michael Cloud introduces bill bolstering DOGE's mission

On Thursday, Republican Rep. Michael Cloud of Texas introduced legislation obtained exclusively by Blaze News that would streamline efforts to reduce government waste and improve efficiency.

The DOGE-aligned bill, known as the Federal Agency Sunset Commission Act, is seeking to keep the government accountable by establishing a bipartisan commission that would evaluate the efficiency of various agencies. Through the proposed review process, the commission would advise agencies on how to promote fiscal responsibility, abolishing any agencies that failed to do so.

It is clear in Congress that there is an appetite to improve government efficiency beyond the DOGE, and Cloud is at the forefront.

"DOGE is leading the charge to cut government inefficiency, waste, and bloat, and the Federal Agency Sunset Commission Act will reinforce its mission," Cloud told Blaze News. "For far too long, the federal bureaucracy has operated unchecked, growing in size while delivering diminishing results."

For the first time in American history, the federal deficit surpassed $36 trillion in 2024. Notably, there are over 1,000 unauthorized government programs that are draining hundreds of billions of taxpayer dollars, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

This is the sort of government inefficiency and reckless spending that Cloud has vowed to overhaul with his landmark legislation.

"American families live within their means — Washington should do the same," Cloud told Blaze News. "By systematically and regularly reviewing federal agencies, this legislation ensures the government works for the taxpayers, not the other way around."

Since first being elected in 2018, Cloud has established himself as a fiscal hawk in the House. Following the most recent spending fight, Cloud was one of the several members who voted for Johnson despite having reservations. In a letter penned by several Republican holdouts, including Cloud, the members cited fiscal concerns about Congress' spending trajectory.

Among other demands, the letter insists that "any reconciliation package reduces spending and the deficit in real terms with respect to the dynamic score of tax and spending policies under recent growth trends."

