Exclusive: Speaker Johnson to host widow at Trump's address whose husband was killed by an illegal alien

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) will be hosting Olivia Hayes, the widow of Wesley Hayes, for President Donald Trump's joint congressional address Tuesday, Blaze News has exclusively learned.

Hayes' husband was killed by an illegal immigrant in a drunk-driving accident in Louisiana, a tragedy that Johnson says is a reflection of former President Joe Biden's disastrous open-border policy.

Because of Biden's open-border policies, Hayes' story is unfortunately not an isolated incident.

"Wesley Hayes was an active member of his community, a devout Christian, and a new father whose life was tragically taken by the actions of an illegal alien," Johnson told Blaze News. "Instead of raising their young family together, Wesley’s wife, Olivia, is now a single mother and a widow."

"It’s my honor to host Olivia as a guest at President Trump’s joint address to Congress to honor Wesley’s memory and shine a light on the human toll of President Biden’s open-border policy," Johnson added.

Under Biden's tenure, we saw the atrocious loss of Americans including Laken Riley at the hands of illegal migrants. Jocelyn Nungaray, a 12-year-old girl in Texas, was allegedly murdered by Venezuelan nationals as well.

With record numbers of migrant crossings during the Biden administration, immigration became a key issue for voters across the board in 2024. As a result, Trump swept all seven swing states and secured the popular vote, and Republicans have since worked to deliver on the mandate Americans gave him in November.

