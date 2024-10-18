EXCLUSIVE: Trump slams Harris for being a 'broken record' in new ad

Former President Donald Trump's campaign released a new ad Friday alongside the Republican National Committee criticizing Vice President Kamala Harris for her "broken record" responses during her recent media blitz.

The ad, which is set to run across Trump's and the RNC's massive social media accounts, features clips of Harris across several media appearances resorting to the same talking points, sometimes word for word, when she's pressed about her plans to "turn the page."

"Kamala Harris is a broken record," RNC spokeswoman Anna Kelly told Blaze News. "She has no plan to lower costs because her policies increased prices in the first place. Kamalanomics has destroyed our economy, and now, she's only offering four more years of economic misery. The more interviews she does, the more obvious it becomes."

The clips show interviewers asking Harris whether Americans are better off than they were four years ago as well as about specific policy proposals she has to make life more affordable for people.

The ad shows Harris subsequently responding with her frequently used "middle-class" talking point on four separate occasions. These excerpts are followed by five more separate instances of Harris admitting that the American dream has become "elusive" and "unattainable," followed by five more clips of her acknowledging that prices, in particular for groceries, are too high.

"Home ownership for too many people in our country now is elusive, you know?" Harris said in the ad. "Gone is the day of everyone thinking they could actually live the American dream."

While voters see the American dream in their rearview mirrors, Harris has failed to answer how this could have happened on her watch. As the ad spotlights, even CNN anchor Dana Bash pressed the presidential hopeful on her leadership.

"You have been vice president for three and a half years," Bash said to Harris. "The steps that you're talking about now, why haven't you done them already?"

"Only President Trump will make America wealthy again," Kelly told Blaze News. "He did it once, and he'll do it again!"

