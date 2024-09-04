Exorcist pens prayer to consecrate the 2024 US election to the Virgin Mary

One of the Catholic Church’s pre-eminent exorcists has written a special prayer consecrating the 2024 general election to the Virgin Mary in her role as patroness of America, asking that voters receive the grace to elect the right leaders and halt what he said has been a “slouching towards communism.”

Father Chad Ripperger announced the consecration prayer Sept. 3 on the "U.S. Grace Force" podcast and urged everyone to recite the prayer daily through the Nov. 5 election.

The stakes, he said in sobering words, are no less than the spiritual battle of good versus evil.

Ripperger said calling upon the Virgin Mary as the most powerful intercessor can keep evil at bay and give people the grace to truly see how dire America’s political landscape has become. There simply might not be another chance to pull America from the brink of tyranny, he said.

“God set her up as the antidote to the very problem that we’re actually having,” Ripperger told Grace Force co-hosts Fr. Richard Heilman and Doug Barry.

'They’re fighting to be able to maintain their immorality.'

“The consecration was specifically to hand this over to our lady because she’s the one that’s going to be able to accomplish it,” Ripperger said. “… Our country is so foolish in all its decisions and all the things it’s doing. They’re not being governed by any sense of wisdom. We have to be willing to discern that.”

The prayer acknowledges that society needs the divine help of Mary’s dearly beloved Son, Jesus Christ, and calls upon her special relationship to Christ as queen of heaven and earth. It asks for His grace to see the ascending evil and battle it through recitation of this prayer and the Rosary.

The prayer reads:

Mary Immaculate, living tabernacle of the Divinity, where the eternal Wisdom lies hidden to be adored and served by angels and men, Queen of Heaven and Earth beneath whose sway are subject all things that are lower than God, Patroness of the United States of America, sorrowful and mindful of our own sinfulness and sins of our nation, we come to thee our refuge and hope.



Knowing that our country cannot be saved by our own works, and mindful of how much our nation has departed from the ways of thy Son, we humbly ask that thou wouldst turn thine eyes upon our country to bring about its conversion. We consecrate to thee the integrity of the upcoming election and its outcome so that what is spiritually and morally best for the citizens of our country may be accomplished and that all of those who are elected would govern according to the spiritual and moral principles which will bring our nation into conformity with the teachings of thy Son.



Give grace to the citizens of this land, so that they will choose leaders according to the Sacred Heart of thy Son, that His glory may be made manifest, lest we be given the leaders we deserve, trusting in the providential care of God the Father and thy maternal care, we have perfect confidence that thou wilt take care of us and will not leave us forsaken. O Mary Immaculate, pray for us. Amen.

Ripperger said he was inspired to write the prayer after taking a step back, as he sometimes does during an exorcism.

“You’re in the thick of the battle, but sometimes you have to ... sit and look at the overall complexion of what’s really kind of going on,” Ripperger said. “And so I kind of do the same thing here in relationship to the election.”

Ripperger said one side of the battle is literally fighting for immorality.

“What I’ve started to notice is that when you listen to what certain sides of the battle, or the political spectrum, are fighting for, they’re fighting to be able to maintain their immorality,” he said. “It’s an actual battle over not just what’s good and evil, but the evil side is battling, they’re fighting to be able to ensconce and maintain the evil of their lives and their activities without anybody else getting in there and being able to block it and to stop it in the process.”

Father Ripperger is the superior of the Colorado-based Society of the Most Sorrowful Mother — also known as the Doloran Fathers — who have a special ministry to serve the spiritually afflicted. He is a theologian, a Thomistic philosopher, an exorcist, an expert on spiritual warfare, and a popular speaker whose talks routinely get millions of views on social media.

'They do not hold themselves to any kind of moral standard whatsoever.'

In today’s society, the demonic is pushing immorality and evil as far as it can as quickly as possible, Ripperger said.

“And now that some people feel like they have their advantage, they’re pushing this stuff even further,” he said.

Consecrating the election to the Virgin Mary keeps the diabolic at bay so that it doesn’t influence the election and places the outcome under her protective mantle, Ripperger said.

“Without her protection, our country is toast,” he said. “I mean, we’re just simply not going to elect the proper people, we’re just not going to have the grace in order to elect those people … that hopefully would be elected.”

Ripperger said the 2024 general election is “possibly the most consequential election that we’re going to have.”

“What’s being proposed for the course of our country is actually very contrary to not just the history of this country and the identity of this country and its ethos, but just — it’s just so contrary to the common good in every single respect,” he said.

The side that pushes evil does not operate with any moral compass, obeys no rules except perhaps Saul Alinsky’s “Rules for Radicals,” and uses sophistry to “answer” challenges without addressing the real issues, he said.

“They do not hold themselves to any kind of moral standard whatsoever, whether it’s telling the truth or being duplicitous or being hypocritical or just out-and-out lying,” Ripperger said.

America is already in peril because free speech and the free exchange of ideas are already being suppressed. Those who push a communistic agenda do not want a populace that can think for itself and will eventually use force to impose their will.

“We’re in a spiritual battle in relationship to this, because there’s such a heavy push,” he said. “This country is nothing like it was when Father Heilman and I grew up. It’s just 180 degrees around from what it was when we grew up. And it’s because it’s been slouching towards communism for quite some time.”

Ripperger said the statement that you can vote your way into communism or socialism but you’ll have to fight or shoot your way out is borne out by history.

Because communists have abandoned reason and natural law, “you can’t reason with them.”

“And you can’t coexist with them, because they’re like the demons. They are constantly trying to get in and control everything,” Ripperger said. “And so in the end, the only way you can get rid of them is by brute force, unfortunately."

“Let me put it to you this way. There has never been any country that, once [communists] gained power, that has kind of just slowly voted its way out of it,” Ripperger said. “It never happens that way.”

Ripperger said voters need to understand the theological principle of the lesser of evils when approaching the 2024 election.

Voters upset that former President Donald J. Trump has taken what some consider pro-abortion stances in the 2024 election or softened his previous statements on moral issues need to understand the issue, drawing on the works of St. Thomas Aquinas and Pope John Paul II, Ripperger said.

“This is where people don’t get it right. They say, ‘But you’re still voting for evil.’ Actually, no, you’re not, morally,” Ripperger said.

St. Thomas wrote of praeter intentionem, or something that is “aside from your intention,” Ripperger said.

“What you’re doing is you’re not voting evil for evil. Technically speaking, what you’re doing is you’re voting to preserve the good that would otherwise be lost if you didn’t vote or if you voted for the person that was more evil,” Ripperger said.

Because Americans have the right of the ballot, the church has taught that citizens have an obligation to vote for the sake of the common good and to preserve the good as best we can, Ripperger said.

“It seems to me that you would be obligated to actually vote the lesser of two evils in the upcoming election in order to preserve the good that would otherwise be lost,” he said. “That’s just my own take on it.

“I know other people have different positions, but it seems to me that if we don’t vote to the degree that is, in order to mitigate the evil, then it seems to me we’re partially responsible for it,” he said.

