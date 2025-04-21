Homeless man ripped out victim's eyeball during unprovoked attack, police say

An unprovoked attack in Phoenix led to a victim's right eye being ripped out of its socket by a 39-year-old homeless suspect, according to Arizona police.

Daniel Lanks allegedly attacked the victim on April 11 at about 1 a.m. near the intersection of 48th Street and Broadway Road, according to court documents.

The victim was able to get to his home, where he had his girlfriend call police. When they arrived, they said they found the victim holding his eyeball in a bloodied towel.

The victim said that Lanks grabbed him from behind and forcefully ripped out his eyeball. Lanks then punched the man after the victim fell to the ground, which fractured his jaw, according to court documents.

"When asked to removed [sic] the towel, officers observed the victim's eyeball was completely removed from his eye socket, hanging down his face," officers wrote.

Police said they arrested Lanks three days later near 23rd and Dunlap Avenues. The victim was able to pick Lanks out of a lineup.

Lanks allegedly told police to "shut the f**k up" and said he did not understand his Miranda rights.

He was booked into jail on aggravated assault and held on a cash bond of $500,000.

The victim said the attack has devastated his life.

"The victim stated this loss of the use of his right eye and fractured jaw will forever impact his quality of life and is unsure if he will be able to work again or perform many basic life functions," said court documents. "The victim stated that during this incident he was in fear for his life and safety, believing that Daniel could have killed him and stated the attack was completely unprovoked, and he did not threaten Daniel, challenge him, and did not have any form of weapons to be perceived as a threat."

A KSAZ-TV report found that Lanks had been released from jail on his own recognizance on charges of aggravated assault and organized retail theft just a week before the alleged horrific incident.

