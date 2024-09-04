Fani Willis shows up to daughter's arrest with Nathan Wade after claiming workplace affair ended

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis showed up to her daughter's arrest last month with former Georgia special prosecutor Nathan Wade after insisting the two had previously ended their workplace affair.



On August 24, Willis' pregnant daughter, Kinaya, was pulled over by officers who spotted her using her cellphone while driving, the DailyMail.com reported.

'Obviously don't put my address down.'

According to a police report reviewed by the news outlet, Kinaya stated that she was using her phone "due to her mother calling her related to her pregnancy." She told officers she was unaware that her license had been revoked three months earlier over unpaid tickets in Florida.

Kinaya, 25, was reportedly driving the vehicle with her sister, 26-year-old Nia, in the passenger's seat. Nia had phoned their mother following the arrest.

The DailyMail.com reported that Kinaya cooperated throughout her arrest and did not attempt to use her mother's position to avoid the charge.

After Kinaya was already placed in a police cruiser and en route to Fayette County Jail, Willis showed up at the scene of the arrest with her alleged former partner, Wade.

At one point, officers referred to Willis and Wade as Kinaya's parents, to which Willis corrected them, calling him "just a friend."

“Why was she stopped?” Wade asked the officers at the scene.

Willis stated it was "news to me" when authorities notified her that Kinaya's license had been revoked.

During her exchange with officers, she provided her address by stating, "Obviously don't put my address down ... y'all can have my address, the rest of the world, no."

One officer responded, "For obvious reasons," suggesting he was aware of Willis' position as DA.

Kinaya was later released from jail and ordered to attend the Town of Tyrone Municipal Court for an October arraignment.

Last year, Willis charged former President Donald Trump with 41 criminal counts for allegedly violating Georgia's anti-racketeering law by attempting to change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election in the state — one of four indictments lodged against Trump.

Willis hired Wade to lead the case, but he later stepped down after their romantic tryst was exposed.

In a January court filing, Willis was accused of having an "improper, clandestine relationship" with Wade. She admitted to the affair but claimed that it started after he was hired and ended in 2023.

The case against Trump has been pushed back due to Willis' inappropriate workplace romance, but she remains on the case.

