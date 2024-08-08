Far-leftists furious at Harris for telling anti-Israel protesters who interrupted her to quiet down

Members of the far-left voiced their anger on Wednesday after Vice President Kamala Harris told anti-Israel protesters who were interrupting her campaign speech in Detroit to stop shouting. They said her remarks to the small group showed she does not care about the war in Gaza.

After Harris initially acknowledged the protesters following their first outburst, the protesters continued to chant that Harris is complicit in the "genocide" in Gaza due to the ongoing war against Hamas.

"You know what? If you want Donald Trump to win, then say that. Otherwise, I’m speaking," Harris then said to a lengthy applause from her supporters.

The clip went viral on X, with far-left groups and others using it as an example to say that Harris will be no different than President Joe Biden on the issue of the Israel-Hamas war, despite now having Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on the ticket.

"Kamala Harris should be disrupted and protested everywhere she goes," wrote the People's City Council – Los Angeles. "People that defend this are not your allies. Continue to expose the contradictions."

Harris has not been clear on whether she supports an arms embargo.

"This is a bad faith response to people who just want to end a genocide," said self-described anti-capitalist Joshua Hill, who has more than 330,000 followers on X.

Peter Beinart, editor at large of Jewish Currents, called Harris' retort "stupid and heartless."

The disruption occurred despite Harris having a brief meeting with anti-Israel activists during which she signaled she was open to having another, more substantive meeting with them about putting an arms embargo on Israel. This caused a huge uproar as it would mark a significant shift with the United States' policy toward the country, and it would be a huge win for the far-left groups that have led violent protests within the United States since October 8, 2023.

The backlash to the news was so severe, Phil Gordon, Harris' national security advisor, posted a statement on Thursday to say she has "been clear" that "she will always ensure Israel is able to defend itself against Iran and Iran-backed terrorist groups. She does not support an arms embargo on Israel" but will ensure civilians in Gaza are protected.

Gordon's statement prompted more questions as Harris has not been clear on whether she supports an arms embargo as she has not given an interview or answered questions from media since she was declared to be Biden's replacement after he dropped out of the presidential election.

The campaign disruption and progressives' anger about Harris' response to it shows groups will not go easy on Democrats when they host their national convention in Chicago later this month. Many radical groups have already promised to have a repeat of the riots that occurred when Democrats in 1968 had their convention in the Windy City.

