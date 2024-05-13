CNN host dares to challenge the narrative about the fairness of Trump's hush money trial: 'This happens to be true'

CNN host Fareed Zakaria is openly challenging the legitimacy of the criminal case that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) is trying against Donald Trump.

Right now, Trump is spending the majority of the workweek sitting in a Manhattan courtroom as his trial for allegedly falsifying business records — a case that Bragg has attempted to spin into an instance of election interference — drags on.

"I doubt the New York indictment would have been brought against a defendant whose name was not Donald Trump."

But Zakaria doubts that anyone not named Trump would be facing the same situation.

Zakaria made the admission on Sunday while arguing the Democratic Party is fractured behind President Joe Biden while the Republican Party is "uniting behind Trump."

"Whatever opposition [Trump] faced in the primaries has largely melted away. And the trials against him keep him in the spotlight, infuriate his base who sees him as a martyr, and even may serve to make him the object of some sympathy among people in general who believed that his prosecutors are politically motivated," Zakaria said.

"This happens to be true in my opinion. I doubt the New York indictment would have been brought against a defendant whose name was not Donald Trump," he admitted.

Legal experts have made similar claims about Bragg's case.

Jed Handelsman Shugerman, a law professor at Boston University, has called the case a "historic mistake." Former federal prosecutor Elie Honig believes there would be "no chance of conviction" if the case were being tried in a 50-50 Trump-Biden district. And law professor Jonathan Turley has routinely criticized Bragg's case, not only for its legal ambiguity, but for the perception that Trump is not receiving equal justice.

Even CNN's own polling shows Americans are skeptical that Trump is receiving a fair trial.

A minuscule 13% of Americans believe that Trump is being treated the same as other defendants, the poll found, while a majority of respondents (56%) told CNN they do not believe that Trump is receiving a fair trial.

