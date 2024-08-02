Female athlete partially paralyzed by transvestite volleyball player speaks out about Olympics controversy

The 2024 Olympics initially sparked outrage for its ceremonial attack on Christianity but has attracted additional criticism over the perception that it is now facilitating attacks on women.

The controversy follows two fighters in particular: Taiwan's Lin Yu-ting and Algeria's hulking Imane Khelif — both of whom Blaze News previously reported were disqualified last year from the 2023 Women's Boxing World Championships by the International Boxing Association for allegedly having XY chromosomes. Despite their apparent male sex chromosomes, the International Olympic Committee Paris 2024 Boxing Unit cleared Khelif and Yu-ting to fight women.

On Thursday, Khelif — who some have suggested is actually a hermaphrodite — hammered Italy's Angela Carini hard enough to prompt the 25-year-old Italian to abandon the fight after 46 seconds, break into tears, and fall to her knees.

Among the critics convinced this week they were once again witnessing male transvestites exploit their biological advantage at the expense of female athletes' safety was a young woman who was herself severely injured by a transvestite.

'This is morally wrong and evil.'

Payton McNabb was a member of Hiwassee Dam High School's girls' volleyball team in Cherokee County, North Carolina, until a transvestite player playing for Highlands High School cut her dreams down in September 2022.

During the fateful matchup, the male Highlands player, who towered over the girls at 5 feet, 11 inches tall, spiked the ball, smashing McNabb in the face and leaving the then-17-year-old unconscious on the court for 30 seconds with a concussion, a brain bleed, and whiplash.

According to the Daily Mail, McNabb, now 19, was left with brain damage, vision issues, and paralysis on her right side, preventing her from pursuing her dream of securing a volleyball college scholarship.

'It used to be illegal for men to beat up women.'

After parents, student athletes, school board members, and the athletic director at McNabb's school expressed concerns about safety and fairness, the Cherokee County Board of Education forfeited all remaining games in the season against the Highlands team.

School board member Arnold Mathews told WLOS-TV at the time the decision was based on "safety concerns."

McNabb told the Daily Mail that it is "disgusting" that two boxers who failed gender tests are allowed to thrash women at the Paris Olympics.

"There is a biological difference between the two [trans women and women], there is a difference in sports because of this in the first place," said McNabb. "It's dangerous to have the two [sexes] competing together and just not OK. I am disgusted by this, personally. This is morally wrong and evil."

"These women have worked so hard and trained tirelessly to get all the way to the Olympics, all so they can get punched in the face by a dude," continued McNabb. "It used to be illegal for men to beat up women, and now people are putting it on TV and watching it. It's such a weird reality we are living in now."

McNabb, now a spokeswoman for the Independent Women's Forum, routinely blasts Democrats and other radicals, particularly those like Rep. Pramila Jayapal (Wash.) who claim that the inclusion of transvestic athletes is harmless.

