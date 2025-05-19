Fertility clinic bombing suspect declared war on 'pro-lifers' in alleged manifesto

A fertility clinic in Palm Springs, California, was the apparent target of a car bomb on Saturday.

The FBI identified Guy Edward Bartkus, who was killed in the explosion, as the suspect in the attack.

'I think we need a war against pro-lifers.'

Akil Davis, the assistant director of the FBI's Los Angeles field office, stated that the incident appeared to be "an intentional act of violence." Davis also referred to the attack as "terrorism," linking the suspect to "nihilistic ideations."

"This was a targeted attack against the [in-vitro fertilization] facility," Davis said. "Make no mistake: We are treating this, as I said yesterday, as an intentional act of terrorism."

Interim U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California Bill Essayli confirmed that the explosion was intentional.

"My office along with the FBI will be leading the terrorism investigation into this incident. Federal prosecutors and special agents are on scene," Essayli said. "We do not believe there is any further threat to the public at this time. We will release as much information as possible that does not jeopardize our active investigation."

The explosion, which occurred in the facility's parking lot, caused significant damage to American Reproductive Centers and nearby buildings. Bartkus, 25, died in the blast, and at least four others were injured. No embryos were destroyed, according to the clinic.

American Reproductive Centers stated in part, "We are immensely grateful to share that no members of the ARC team were harmed, and our lab — including all eggs, embryos, and reproductive materials — remains fully secure and undamaged. We are heavily conducting a complete safety inspection and have confirmed that our operations and sensitive medical areas were not impacted by the blast."

The FBI believes that Bartkus had planned to livestream the attack. It is currently investigating "a possible manifesto."

In an alleged online manifesto, the suspect shared his anti-natalist beliefs.

"The end goal is for the truth (Efilism) to win, and once it does, we can finally begin the process of sterilizing this planet of the disease of life," it reportedly read. "Life can only continue as long as people hold the delusional belief that it is not a zero sum game causing senseless torture, and messes it can never, or only partially, clean up."

"I think we need a war against pro-lifers," it added.

The alleged manifesto also encouraged viewers to "download the recorded stream of my suicide & bombing of an IVF clinic."

On Sunday, KTLA spoke with Bartkus’ father, Richard Bartkus, who claims he had not spoken with his son for over a decade.

He claimed that his son had a history of setting fires, including burning down their family home at 9 years old.

“What my [former] wife, what my daughter knows, I really don’t know. But they had to see a change in him. They don’t just go off like that and nobody sees a change,” he told KTLA.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi stated that she had been briefed about the attack.

“We are working to learn more, but let me be clear: the Trump administration understands that women and mothers are the heartbeat of America. Violence against a fertility clinic is unforgivable,” she wrote in a post on X.