'Fighting like cats and dogs': Democrats are fractured over Biden 'overthrow,' Trump tells Glenn Beck

Former President Donald Trump told Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck that his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, and President Joe Biden are "fighting like cats and dogs" after the Democratic Party apparently forced Joe Biden out of the upcoming election.



During a phone interview with Beck this week, Trump accused the Democratic National Committee of effectively overthrowing Biden to install Harris.

'One of the worst rescues ever.'

"He's angry," Trump said, referring to Biden, "because he got 14 million votes, and he was thrown out."

"This was an overthrow of an American president. There's never been anything like that before," he declared.

Trump said that despite Biden winning the primaries, the party moved to push him out of the race following his poor debate performance, prompting widespread bipartisan concerns about his mental abilities.

"They came to see him, and they say, 'We want you out.' I'm amazed he agreed to it, actually," Trump remarked.

Trump stated that Biden "looks better" now than he did during his entire presidency.

He mentioned that Biden recently publicly snubbed Harris over her comments about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

Harris alleged that DeSantis had made it difficult for the federal government to provide aid following the devastation of Hurricanes Helene and Milton. A White House official told CNN that DeSantis had ignored multiple calls.

"Moments of crisis, if nothing else, should really be the moment that anyone who calls themselves a leader says they're going to put politics aside and put the people first," Harris told reporters.

She called DeSantis "utterly irresponsible" and "selfish" for allegedly failing to put "the people first" ahead of "political gamesmanship."

DeSantis claimed that he was unaware that Harris had tried to reach him.

Hours later, much to the embarrassment of Harris, Biden revealed that DeSantis had taken his call. He even praised the governor's response to the hurricane.

Biden said DeSantis has been "very gracious."

"He's thanked me for all we've done. He knows what we're doing, and I think that's important," Biden told reporters.

Harris "went at" DeSantis "and just got creamed," Trump told Beck. "Biden was on Ron's side."

"He's done a very good job," Trump said about DeSantis.

Regarding the administration's disaster-relief response to Hurricane Helene, Trump called it "one of the worst rescues ever."

"I think in a league with Katrina, which was pretty bad. Some people say it's worse," Trump added.