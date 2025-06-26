E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
Supreme Court upholds ban on Medicaid funds for Planned Parenthood
June 26, 2025
A proposed federal budget to spell big trouble for the abortion provider if it loses federal funding.
The Supreme Court upheld South Carolina's decision to bar Planned Parenthood from accessing federal Medicaid funding for non-abortion-related services on Thursday.
The court voted 6-3 with Justices Ketanji Brown Jackson, Elena Kagan, and Sonia Sotomayor dissenting.
The decision allows other states to implement similar policies that would prevent reimbursements for services not related to abortions, such as screenings or acquiring contraceptives.
As NPR reported, federal law has prohibited using federal Medicaid for abortion services for decades, except in the cases of rape, incest, and life-threatening complications.
As reported by Detroit News, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R) had said that no taxpayer money should go to Planned Parenthood, with the new budget bill, coined the "big, beautiful bill" by President Donald Trump, looking to cut federal Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood altogether.
Planned Parenthood said that this would have "catastrophic consequences" on it since one-third of its revenue is funded by the government, according to an X post from law professor Jonathan Turley.
Detroit News noted that this could result in closing about 200 locations for the abortion provider, most in states where abortions are legal.
This is a developing story.
Andrew Chapados is a writer focusing on sports, culture, entertainment, gaming, and U.S. politics. The podcaster and former radio-broadcaster also served in the Canadian Armed Forces, which he confirms actually does exist.
