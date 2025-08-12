Teamsters break one-party tradition to bet big on Republicans

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which has traditionally backed Democrat politicians, is increasingly directing its support toward Republicans ahead of next year's midterm elections.

For the first time in nearly 30 years, the Teamsters, representing 1.3 million members, did not endorse the Democratic Party's presidential candidate last year.

'Our members are working people whose interests cut across party lines.'

President Sean O'Brien claimed the union's decision not to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris was due to her failure to answer all of his members' questions during a roundtable discussion and her alleged arrogant remark that she would win "with you or without you," referring to the union.

Leading up to Harris' failed race against President Donald Trump last year, O'Brien openly declared that the Democratic Party had abandoned working-class Americans.

"I'll be honest with you, I'm a Democrat, but they have f**ked us over for the last 40 years," he remarked at the time.

While the union did not endorse either presidential candidate, O'Brien spoke last year at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

RELATED: Union boss slams Harris for boasting she'd win election 'with or without' endorsement

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Following the presidential race, the Teamsters have continued to place more financial support behind Republican candidates, Politico reported.

The Teamsters' political action committee — Democrat, Republican, Independent Voter Education — reportedly donated $112,000 to Republicans, including $5,000 to the National Republican Congressional Committee and $50,000 to the Republican Attorneys General Association.

When asked for comment, Teamsters spokesperson Kara Deniz directed Blaze News to her previous statements made to Politico.

"Our members are working people whose interests cut across party lines," Deniz told the outlet. "And there's no value in living in a bubble … where you only talk to certain people to the exclusion of others."

Republican candidates who received Teamster contributions included Reps. Rob Bresnahan (Pa.), Mike Kelly (Pa.), Nicole Malliotakis (N.Y.), and Chris Smith (N.J.). The Teamsters also donated to several Republican senators, including Deb Fischer (Neb.), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Jon Husted (Ohio), and Dave McCormick (Pa.).

RELATED: Amazon workers go on strike — union blames company's 'insatiable greed' for potential delivery delays

Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

NRCC spokesperson Mike Marinella told Politico, "Hardworking men and women across the country are rallying behind Republicans up and down the ballot because we fight for their jobs, their families, and their future."

"Democrats have abandoned them for their deeply out-of-touch, radical policies. We're bringing these voters home, and they will be key in growing our House majority," Marinella said.

While the Teamsters' contributions to Republicans have significantly increased, the union still gives more donations to Democrats. The DRIVE PAC reportedly dished out $200,000 to the Democratic Attorneys General Association and $100,000 to the Democratic Governors Association during the second quarter.