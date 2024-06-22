Teamsters union general president to speak at Republican National Convention

International Brotherhood of Teamster's union general president Sean O'Brien is slated to speak at the Republican National Convention next month in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

"Sean O’Brien, the General President of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, has accepted my invitation to speak at the RNC Convention in Milwaukee. Our GREAT convention will unify Americans and demonstrate to the nation’s working families they come first," former President Donald Trump declared in a post on Truth Social.

'We sincerely hope the DNC will also respond to our request with an invitation.'

"When I am back in the White House, the hardworking Teamsters, and all working Americans, will once again have a country they can afford to live in and be respected around the world. Sean, I look forward to seeing you represent the Teamsters in Milwaukee. Together we can Make America Great Again," he continued.

Teamsters spokesperson Kara Deniz noted that this "will be the very first time a Teamsters General President has addressed the RNC," according to CNN.

"We appreciate former President Trump's openness to inviting a labor leader to speak on behalf of working families," Deniz noted, according to the outlet. "We sincerely hope the DNC will also respond to our request with an invitation."

The union backed Biden in 2020 and Clinton in 2016 but has not yet endorsed a presidential candidate during the 2024 election cycle.

