Fauxcahontas flops: Warren’s tax-hike tantrum gets schooled on CNBC

Self-proclaimed “Cherokee” Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts is just one of the latest Democrats to prove their complete descent into socialist la-la land after an embarrassing appearance on CNBC.

“New York does not operate in a vacuum. It competes with other cities. And so, this idea of somehow raising taxes on the wealthiest New Yorkers — who, by the way, I would point out pay roughly 15% of their income right now between city and state, that’s just local — raising taxes on them will simply drive them away,” CNBC host David Faber told Warren.

“Shouldn’t the focus of a mayor be on delivering services to the constituents of the city and doing that by raising the most revenue as possible without chasing businesses and the high-income taxpayers out of the city?” he asked.

“’Cause they can go to Austin, they can go to Dallas, they can go to Atlanta, they can go to Nashville. This is your issue. It’s a national issue, not a local issue,” he added.

“The issue is affordability. Do you know how many working families are chased out of New York City every day because they can’t afford housing? They can’t afford groceries. They can’t afford child care. What Zohran is saying is, ‘I want people to be able to afford to live in New York City,’” Warren responded.

“No one disagrees with that, Senator,” Faber fired back, “but raising taxes in order to do it, why is that the answer?”

Warren then took on a mocking tone, asking Faber if he was worried that “billionaires are going to go hungry.”

BlazeTV host Pat Gray is disturbed by Warren’s performance.

“This is straight-up class warfare. This is straight-up Marxism. Any time anybody brings up facts that are inconvenient for these Marxists and their policies, what do they do? They just disparage billionaires. They mock the question,” Gray says.

“The point is not whether or not billionaires can or cannot afford to pay more taxes. It’s about the fact that they already pay too much. We all do, not just billionaires,” he adds.

