Union boss slams Harris for boasting she'd win election 'with or without' endorsement

Sean O'Brien, the president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, torched Vice President Kamala Harris for allegedly declaring she would win the election against President-elect Donald Trump "with or without" the union's support.



During a Monday interview on "The Tucker Carlson Show," O'Brien explained why the Teamsters refused to endorse Harris in the November presidential election. It marked the first time the union had not supported a candidate in nearly three decades.

'That's really arrogant.'

O'Brien stated that Harris had previously told Teamsters vice president Joan Corey that the union "better get on board soon" with endorsing her.

According to O'Brien, the union had repeatedly attempted to get Harris to sit down for an interview leading up to the presidential election.

"She finally agrees to come after we were putting pressure on her," he told Carlson. "I was doing interviews all over the place, saying, 'We haven't gotten invited to the DNC [Democratic National Convention]. They haven't accepted our invitation for her to come to a roundtable.'"

O'Brien explained that rank-and-file union members had prepared 16 questions for Harris to answer during the roundtable discussion. He noted that the union also held similar interviews with the other presidential candidates, including Trump, who answered all of the questions.

He claimed that Harris' team was trying to "negotiate" with the union only to ask her three questions.

"So she answers three of them, and on the fourth question, one of her operatives or one of her staff slips a note in front of me: 'This will be the last question,'" he told Carlson, noting that the roundtable was scheduled for another 20 minutes.

"Her declaration on the way out was, 'I'm gonna win with you or without you,'" O'Brien remarked.

Carlson responded, "Damn. I thought I was arrogant. That's really arrogant."

Following the roundtable event, O'Brien stated that he contacted President Joe Biden's former secretary of labor, Marty Walsh.

O'Brien claimed that he told Walsh, "Let me ask you a question, Marty. Excuse my French. Who does this f***ing lady think she is?"

"If I want support from any organization, I am not gonna point my finger in someone's face and say, 'You better get on board or else,'" he continued.

During his interview with Carlson, O'Brien also expressed concerns about Biden's health, noting that what he observed "kinda looked like elderly abuse."

"We had Biden in there, and you could just clearly tell he was not the man he was. It was kinda sad," he added.

Most Teamsters' members, 59.6%, supported Trump over Harris. The union, representing 1.3 million members, previously endorsed Biden and Hillary Clinton.

A spokesperson for Harris did not respond to a request for comment from Newsweek.