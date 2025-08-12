Trump claims another border victory after Biden auctioned wall materials for rock-bottom prices

President Donald Trump's administration may have secured another border victory, this time concerning wall materials purchased by American taxpayers during his first term.

The materials, which were put up for auction by former President Joe Biden, will reportedly soon be returned to Trump following a fierce legal battle.

In December, a federal judge blocked Biden from selling off any more of the materials after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) accused the former administration of undermining Trump by selling the material "for pennies on the dollar."

The material, valued between $260 million and $350 million, was auctioned on GovPlanet, an online government surplus marketplace, in 2023 after Biden halted Trump's border construction in January 2021.

Trump previously accused Biden of "deliberately selling off border-wall materials at a major financial loss" to undermine "pro-wall policy." He claimed that the former administration's conduct "likely constitutes a criminal act, such as a conspiracy to defraud the United States."

GovPlanet has previously stated that most of the border wall materials were provided to "authorized recipients, including U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the states of Texas and California." It noted that the remaining roughly 40% of materials were listed for auction on the online marketplace.

Texas officials attempted to purchase some of the material with plans to return it to Trump once he reclaimed office in January, so he could finish constructing the border wall.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) stated in December, "I will bid on all of that wall, and we will buy it in Texas, and we will give it to Donald Trump."

GovPlanet told Fox News Digital on Friday that it has plans to return some of the material to the Trump administration.

"GovPlanet has reached an agreement, working with the Office of the Border Czar, to return border wall materials that were previously deemed surplus and sourced by the federal government to GovPlanet via existing contracts," the company stated.

"A third-party firm that has been contracted for construction of the border wall will take receipt of the materials over the next 90 days."

According to GovPlanet, it will return the materials to the federal government "at cost" to "protect the millions of dollars that U.S. taxpayers had already invested in this initiative."

"We are expediting the transfer of these materials to support the administration's border protection plans. We value our long-standing partnership with the U.S. government and look forward to continuing to support America's federal agencies," the company added.

A White House official told Fox News Digital that the administration is "grateful for all third parties who are interested in helping keep America's borders safe and secure."