Judge blocks Biden admin from selling Trump's border wall materials in final days

A federal judge on Friday blocked President Joe Biden from selling off any more border wall materials in the final days of his administration.



Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton's office announced the "victory," noting that its motion last week requested the court to determine whether the Biden administration had violated the court's permanent injunction. The injunction prohibited the federal government from using taxpayer dollars designated for constructing the border wall for any other purposes.

'Expose just how corrupt and anti-American Radical Democrats are.'

Missouri and President-elect Donald Trump joined Texas' request.

Paxton's office accused the current administration of selling the unused material "for pennies on the dollar," undermining Trump's pledge to restart border wall construction.

Biden halted the ongoing build in January 2021 and began quietly selling the materials in 2023.

On Friday, Paxton's office reported that a federal judge's ruling halted the sale for the next 30 days, effectively preventing the Biden administration from selling more material before Trump's Inauguration Day.

It noted that the judge's decision will be adopted as a court order and, therefore, "enforceable if any violations occur."

Additionally, the judge ruled that the Biden administration must turn over documentation to Texas proving that it did not violate the court's injunction. If it is found that the administration breached the order, it "would constitute unethical and sanctionable conduct, and the responsible parties could be held in contempt of court," Paxton's office explained.

Paxton stated, "We have successfully blocked the Biden administration from disposing of any further border wall materials before President Trump takes office."

"This follows our major victory forcing Biden to build the wall, and we will hold his administration accountable for illegally subverting our nation's border security until their very last day in power, especially where their actions are clearly motivated by a desire to thwart President-elect Trump's immigration agenda," he added.

A defense official previously told Fox News that the unused materials being auctioned off on GovPlanet no longer belonged to the federal government and that it had "no legal authority to recall the material or stop further resale of material it no longer owns."

The Biden administration did not respond to a request for comment from Axios.

Trump replied to the judge's ruling in a post on Truth Social, calling it a "crucial WIN for America, and our National Security."

He stated that "Biden and his cronies" have "wrecked" the border wall, and he pledged to restart its construction.

"The Judge has also ordered an investigation into the illegal selling of the materials, which will expose just how corrupt and anti-American Radical Democrats are," Trump wrote.