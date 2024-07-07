Tragic video shows last moments of South Carolina man in Uncle Sam costume who died after placing large firework on head

A South Carolina man died suddenly on the 4th of July after placing a large firework on his head. Video shows the final moments of the man dressed in an Uncle Sam costume who was killed by the explosion.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, Allen Ray McGrew was enjoying the 4th of July festivities at a local neighborhood block party in Summerville, about 35 minutes north of Charleston.

The 41-year-old father had allegedly been drinking that day and placed a large firework on his head. His wife initially thought he was merely posing with the firework in an attempt to entertain onlookers.

"He was holding this firework over his top hat. I thought he was just showboating before he set it on the ground. I didn’t realize he had already lit it," McGrew's wife told the New York Post.

The firework exploded on McGrew's head and he was said to have died instantly from the injuries from the explosion.

The last moments of McGrew's life were caught on video and posted on social media. The video shows McGrew dressed in an Uncle Sam costume and dancing in a yard.

Allen's wife, Paige McGrew, told the Post and Courier that he was a "patriot" who loved Independence Day and was excited over the recent marriage engagement of his son.

"He was a patriot; he was proud of his son and he was excited to have a new daughter-in-law. He was living his best life last night," Paige explained.



She recalled the moments before his sudden death, "Just before the incident happened, he hugged me and his son and said ‘You are my rock, and you are my heart. Me being his rock and his son being his heart."

McGrew was described as a kind neighbor who regularly mowed the lawns of about five neighbors.

A neighbor said of Allen, "He was the nicest guy. He was the kind of guy you want for a neighbor."

Another man died from a fireworks accident on July 4th in Greenback, Tennessee.

The man – 35-year-old Matthew Sellars – was reportedly holding a lit firework in his hand when it exploded and caused a large chest wound around 10 p.m. on Thursday.

"I saw a large hole in Mr. Sellars' chest and a cut on his right hand. Mr. Sellars was pronounced deceased at 2230 hours and was transported to Blount Memorial Hospital by AMR," the incident report from the Blount County Sheriff's Office read.

