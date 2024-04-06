FL woman accused of posing as a 14-year-old, molesting child, has been arrested again

A 23-year-old woman from Tampa Bay who was arrested in November 2023 after she was accused of posing as a 14-year-old to have a sexual relationship with a minor has been arrested again, according to the Tampa Bay Times. She is now facing additional charges related to four other minor victims.

Alyssa Ann Zinger was taken into custody on Thursday on two counts of lewd and lascivious battery, one count each of possession of child pornography, two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim between the ages of 12 and 15, the transmission of child pornography by an electronic device, and sexual cyberharassment, per the report.

Erin Maloney, a spokesperson for the Hillsborough State Attorney's Office, said the four additional accusers bring the total number of victims to five. While Zinger was arrested for crimes against other minors, a spokesperson for the Tampa Bay Police Department did not provide any more details about the allegations.

Prosecutors involved in the case are trying to keep Zinger in jail until the case is resolved. The report mentioned that a hearing on a motion for pretrial detention is scheduled for Monday.

The New York Post reported that Zinger's first victim told the authorities that the two had sex multiple times and that she sent him explicit photos and videos. Another victim said Zinger sent a video to several minors through Snapchat that depicted sexual intercourse.

Zinger reportedly told one victim she had sex with other teens, per reports.

Zinger and one of her victims were caught shoplifting at a Nordstrom in July 2023. Even after they were busted, Zinger insisted to the authorities that she was born in 2009, which the officer was unable to verify.

When the officer was able to find information that indicated Zinger was born in 2001, she told him that she had a half-sister with the same name, according to court documents. The police finally learned the truth about Zinger after they reviewed school and employment records and contacted her Publix employer.

Just three months after Zinger was caught shoplifting, one of the victims came forward and said that the two had had sexual intercourse.

While two charges were dropped, Zinger still faces a total of 12 charges for allegedly engaging in sexual activity with minors.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!