Florida AG to bring the hammer down on Key West after city votes to end ICE agreement

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier (R) is putting the city of Key West on notice after commissioners recently voted to end their partnership with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, through the 287(g) program, despite legal requirements in place under state law.

In a letter sent to Key West Commissioners on Wednesday, Uthmeier reminded the leaders it is against the law for any level of government to provide sanctuary to illegal aliens and that by "declaring the [police] Department's existing 287(g) agreement void, Key West made itself a sanctuary city."

'Failure to take corrective action will result in enforcement of all applicable civil and criminal penalties, including removal from office.'

The 287(g) program allows state and local police departments and sheriff offices to carry out certain federal immigration duties. Florida law requires cities to do proactive work to aid the federal government in enforcing immigration law.

"In this instance, however, it's worse," Uthmeier continued. "The Commission didn't merely prevent the Police Department from entering a 287(g) agreement; it affirmatively voided an existing 287(g) agreement under which the Police Department was actively operating. Bad policy and illegal."

Uthmeier pointed to the illegal alien arrests in the Florida Keys during March where all 10 arrestees were convicted sex offenders. A month later, Border Patrol arrested two illegal aliens, one of whom had a history of violent crime and the other of whom had a history of animal abuse.

"Florida law unequivocally forbids sanctuary policies. And it requires local governments to use 'best efforts' to assist with federal immigration law. Your recent action violated both laws. ... Failure to take corrective action will result in enforcement of all applicable civil and criminal penalties, including removal from office," Uthmeier warned.

In March, the Fort Myers City Council did not initially vote to approve having its police department participate in the 287(g) program. While they had support from some of their constituents, the city council members later approved the agreement after similar warnings from Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) and Uthmeier.

