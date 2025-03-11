Florida street takeover thug arrested, accused of being part of mob that stomped on, broke bystanders' windshields, set fire

Florida authorities have arrested a 19-year-old male they accused of taking part in multiple street takeovers, including one last November in which a reported "mob" set a fire, harassed bystander motorists, and even stomped on and broke their windshields.

Florida Highway Patrol told Blaze News that Adam Benouttas of Kissimmee was arrested Thursday.

Benouttas was charged with coordinating or facilitating street takeover, filming / recording street takeover, stunt driving, obstructing traffic for street takeover, aggravated rioting, inciting a riot, and disorderly conduct.

Police said Benouttas was directly involved in the coordinated street takeover incident that took place Nov. 30 at the intersection of South John Young Parkway and Central Florida Parkway in Orlando.

Police said the event included the harassment of other drivers and bystanders and extensive property damage to multiple vehicles.

The incident was captured on cellphone video.

Benouttas was identified as one of the primary “sliders,” performing dangerous stunt-driving maneuvers, such as doughnuts, in the intersection during the event, police said.

The defendant's vehicle Image source: Florida Highway Patrol

The defendant's property Image source: Florida Highway Patrol

According to WOFL-TV, approximately 30 individuals took part in the Nov. 30 street takeover — and a mother and her baby were in one of the damaged bystander cars.

The station said it's unclear if any other arrests have been made.

You can view WOFL's video report here on Benouttas' arrest.

Blaze News has reported extensively on street takeovers, which seem to have been occurring around the country with greater frequency over the last several years.

