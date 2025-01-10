Florida female wanted to buy fentanyl — but she made 1 little mistake that got her busted: Police

A Florida woman attempted to buy fentanyl, but she made one little mistake that got her busted, according to police.

Octavia Wells, 41, allegedly thought she was texting one of her contacts to purchase drugs before she left town to go to rehab.

'Unknown to Octavia, she had accidentally reached the phone of a narcotics investigator at the Bay County Sheriff’s Office with her text message.'

The New York Post reported that Wells messaged one of her contacts labeled "PJ," and offered to pay $45 for fentanyl on New Year's Eve.

Wells allegedly told "PJ" that she needed “just a couple points" — a reference to one-tenth of a gram of fentanyl.

What Wells didn't know is that she did not contact a drug dealer but rather Stephen Pettijohn — a deputy and narcotics investigator with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

Pettijohn allegedly played along and pretended to be a drug dealer.

The affidavit stated that Wells agreed to meet "PJ" at a gas station in Panama City, Florida.

But she instead came face to face at the gas station with several members of the sheriff's office Special Investigations Division.

Law & Crime reported that a police search of her vehicle resulted in the discovery of tin foil used to smoke fentanyl, fentanyl test strips in the center console with cut straws used to smoke fentanyl, a digital scale, and a cut straw under the driver’s seat.

Wells was placed under arrest and charged with unlawful use of a two-way communication device, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license suspended or revoked with knowledge.

Wells posted bond, and a judge ordered her not to possess or consume alcoholic beverages and submit to random drug tests.

Wells is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 30.

