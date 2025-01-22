Florida female tells police a man raped her, but she's the one arrested on attempted murder, armed robbery charges

A Florida female told police a man raped her. However, the rape accuser in this case has been arrested on charges of attempted murder and armed robbery.

Officers with the Hialeah Police Department responded to a report of sexual battery and a shooting at a warehouse parking lot shortly after 9:30 p.m. Jan. 6.

Detectives said they were 'able to disprove' the female's story after viewing surveillance video.

Valerie Meza-Faublack, 22, reportedly told police that she met a man outside her workplace. According to the arrest report cited by WPLG-TV, she informed police that the man drove her to the warehouse parking lot, where he took out a gun. She allegedly claimed the man forced her to pull her pants down, raped her, then "dragged her out of the driver-side door by her hair."

Meza-Faublack said while she was fleeing the scene, the man began shooting at her, according to the police report.

However, Meza-Faublack reportedly refused to let staff at the Roxcy Bolton Rape Treatment Center administer a rape kit the next day.

Police spoke to the accused, and he told authorities that he met Meza-Faublack at a bar and she asked him to leave with her.

The pair drove to the warehouse parking lot and both undressed to have sex, he told investigators, according to WTVJ-TV. The man said the two did not have sex, but it allegedly turned into a near-deadly situation.

Authorities interviewed Meza-Faublack a second time, and she allegedly told investigators that she paid the victim $20 to charge her phone in his vehicle.

She claimed the man then drove her to the parking lot, where he raped her — but not at gunpoint.

Meza-Faublack told detectives she convinced the man to “let her go urinate outside."

According to the police report, Meza-Faublack informed police, "Once she saw the victim retrieved his firearm, she ran to the front passenger side door and attempted to open it" to get her cell phone.

Investigators obtained surveillance video from the parking lot where the alleged rape occurred, but the video allegedly shows a different story. Detectives said they were “able to disprove” the female's story after viewing the surveillance video.

According to police, the video shows Meza-Faublack shooting into the man's vehicle. Detectives determined that she fired at him 15 times.

“As the victim attempted to climb into the rear passenger seat of the motor vehicle, [Meza-Faublack] unlawfully took possession of his firearm, which was in the driver compartment area, and began shooting into the vehicle where he was occupying the rear passenger seat,” the arrest report from the Hialeah Police Department read. “After the shooting stopped, [the] victim advised he exited the vehicle, physically retrieved the firearm from [her], and fled the scene.”

Meza-Faublack was arrested Jan. 15. As of Wednesday, she is in the Miami Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation Center on $6,000 bond.

Meza-Faublack reportedly has a criminal history. At the time of her Jan. 15 arrest, she allegedly was on probation for a separate case. According to WPLG, Meza-Faublack used her alter ego of "Hamanda" to deceive renters at an apartment in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami. Authorities accused Meza-Faublack of stealing thousands of dollars in security deposits. She was charged with acting as a real estate broker without a license, organized fraud, and grand theft.

