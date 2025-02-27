Liberals implode after Republican defends new food stamp work requirements: 'Get off the couch, stop eating the Cheetos'

A Republican lawmaker's defense of new restrictions proposed on food stamps outraged many liberal critics on social media who lashed out against the spending cuts.

Republican Rep. Pat Fallon of Texas was speaking on Fox News about a new House bill that would add work requirements for able-bodied, childless males between 18 and 65 years old. Fallon is a member of the Oversight Committee.

'You're actually gonna contribute now because the American taxpayer is fed up!'

"You know what? We have a message for those kind of folks: If you're able-bodied and you want to milk the taxpayer, those days are over," said Fallon. "Get off the couch, stop eating the Cheetos, stop buying the medical marijuana and watching television. You're actually gonna contribute now because the American taxpayer is fed up!"

He went on to point out that the federal debt had grown to the point that the government was paying as much for interest on the debt as we are for defense spending.

"If we don't change course, we're gonna lose this great republic of ours!" he added.

Video of his comments were posted to social media where many people on the left expressed their outrage.

"This man should be absolutely be ashamed of himself. He should have his salary and access to all of [sic] money paused for 60 days, and then reevaluate the cruelty and inhumanity of this statement," read one popular response.

"That guy gets paid 6 figures to talk s*** to everyday Americans. He might want to chill with the leeching off the taxpayer talk," was another reply.

"Spoken like a veritable 'privileged white man' whose bills are paid by taxpayer dollars! Talk about sucking the government teat - you’ve never contributed you vile orangec***suckingimbecile!" said another critic.

"F*** all the way off, you absolutely hateful pond scum devoid of empathy and compassion. I don’t think I’m a good person AT ALL and I don’t think anyone should starve no matter what their situation is," read another response.

One of the videos garnered two million views in just a few hours.

