Former Secret Service director tried to deep-six investigation into cocaine found at White House: Report

Secret Service leaders, including then-Director Kimberly Cheatle, tried to crush an investigation into the bag of cocaine that was found in the White House in July 2023, according to yet another explosive report about the federal agency by Susan Crabtree of RealClearPolitics.

On July 2, 2023, a bag filled with white powder later identified as cocaine was discovered by a Secret Service Uniformed Division officer who was conducting a routine inspection of the White House after the Biden family had left for Camp David for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Matt White ... allegedly received a call from either Cheatle or someone claiming to represent her, ordering White to destroy the cocaine evidence so that the case could be closed.

Because of first son Hunter Biden's known history of abusing illegal drugs, including crack and cocaine, and his recent visit to the White House, members of the press immediately began asking whether the bag belonged to him. Such questions were later labeled "irresponsible."

Congressional Republicans also sent a letter to Cheatle, demanding more details about the apparent breach of security that permitted a bag of cocaine to be brought to the White House in the first place.

"The presence of illegal drugs in the White House is unacceptable and a shameful moment in the White House's history," House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer wrote Cheatle in a letter dated five days after the bag was discovered, as Blaze News previously reported.

DNA material was eventually extracted from the bag, and investigators did find a "partial" match. However, as the investigation yielded "no surveillance video footage found that provided investigative leads," no latent fingerprints, and "insufficient DNA," the Secret Service's investigation into the incident was ultimately "closed due to a lack of physical evidence," said a statement from the agency.

Now, more than a year later, the Secret Service is under tremendous scrutiny once again after a series of deadly security blunders allowed 20-year-old Thomas Crooks to fire several rounds at former President Donald Trump during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, 2024.

One bullet tore through Trump's ear, missing his head by less than an inch. Other bullets took the life of former fire chief Corey Comperatore and critically wounded two others.

Cheatle, who initially defied calls for her resignation following the shooting, eventually stepped down, and Ronald Rowe became acting director in her stead.

According to Crabtree, at least one Secret Service Uniformed Division officer told Cheatle, Rowe, and others last year that he intended to follow crime-scene protocols regarding the cocaine bag found at the White House. Shortly following that conversation, he was apparently reassigned from the case.

Furthermore, Matt White, who was then supervising the vault in which the cocaine evidence had been stored, allegedly received a call from either Cheatle or someone claiming to represent her, ordering White to destroy the cocaine evidence so that the case could be closed, Crabtree reported, citing two sources in the Secret Service community.

Despite apparent pressure from Cheatle, the Forensic Services Division at the Secret Service stood firm and denied the alleged request to destroy the cocaine evidence, Crabtree claimed.

"A decision was made not to get rid of the evidence, and it really p***ed off Cheatle," a source told RCP.

"That’s because they didn’t want to know, or even narrow down the field of who it could be," a source also told RCP. "It could have been Hunter Biden, it could have been a staffer, it could have been someone doing a tour — we’ll never know."

In addition, Crabtree indicated that Richard Macauley, former acting chief of the Secret Service Uniformed Division, may have been passed over for the permanent position because he supported those who refused to destroy the cocaine evidence.

Cheatle has a close relationship with the Biden family, particularly first lady Jill Biden, stemming from Joe Biden's time as vice president during the Obama administration. Reports suggest that because of these close family ties, Biden appointed Cheatle to become Secret Service director in 2022.

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi did not respond immediately to RCP's request for comment.

