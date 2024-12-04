'Fox & Friends' hosts expose how 'losers' at NBC News botched latest Pete Hegseth report

Former co-workers of defense secretary nominee and combat veteran Pete Hegseth are going on the record to say the latest report from NBC News about Hegseth's alleged behavior at Fox News is false and that the way the reporters wrote the story proves it.

The report from NBC News claims, via anonymous sources, that Hegseth's excessive drinking habits concerned people who worked on "Fox & Friends Weekend."

Co-host Will Cain, who worked with Hegseth until he was nominated, told NBC News on X, "Your story is horsesh*t. ... Put my name on it. On the record. It’ll be your only on the record source. Signed, the guy who sat next to him for 8 hours every week for five years starting at 6am."

'Running a hit piece on a man that's solely based on anonymous sources is cowardly and isn't journalism.'

Fellow host Rachel Campos-Duffy revealed the NBC News reporters did not reach out to her for comment, even though she would be a good source to say whether the claims were true.

"The losers at [NBC News] never reached out to me either. [Will Cain] is right - your story IS horsesh*t. You now have 2 people who sat next to him 8+ hours a week on the record," Campos-Duffy said. "Will you retract or correct your story?"

"I've guest co-hosted with him numerous times before. Not once did this happen. Not once have I heard this from others. This is such a disgusting and false smear. It is wrong and malicious," Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe posted on X.

It's not just on-air talent who have come to Hegseth's defense. Breanna Morello, a former producer at Fox News, said, "I've never heard a negative remark about Hegseth--until now." Morello wrote a letter that she is sending to all senators to help set the record straight because "running a hit piece on a man that's solely based on anonymous sources is cowardly and isn't journalism."

William Case, another producer, said, "I worked with Pete Hegseth for YEARS --on set, in the control room, in the newsroom, in taxis, on boats, on location. This is all LOLOL. The F&F staff all LOVED Pete, and women of every rank thought he was just the greatest thing (oh the stories)."

Case shared a picture of Hegseth holding Case's child and added, "I don't let problematic alcoholics hold my children."

The number of Fox News hosts and frequent guests who worked with Hegseth for years and who went on the record to refute NBC News' reporting is nearly at 20 at the time of writing.

While on Capitol Hill to have more meetings with senators, Hegseth said he talked with President-elect Donald Trump Wednesday morning and that Trump told him to "keep fighting." Hegseth further said he is not withdrawing his name from consideration.

