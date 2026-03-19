'Freaking snake': Trump's new DHS pick faces major roadblock from lone Republican

The confirmation for President Donald Trump's top choice for the next head of the Department of Homeland Security is off to a rocky start, thanks to one Republican senator.

Trump tapped Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma to replace current DHS Secretary Kristi Noem. While most of Mullin's Senate colleagues have praised Trump's choice, Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky was not keen on the nominee.

'Seems like you fight Republicans more than you work with us.'

Paul opened the confirmation hearing Wednesday by challenging Mullin to disavow political violence. Paul was specifically asking Mullin to address alleged past comments in which he said he "completely" understood why Paul's neighbor attacked him in 2017, leaving him with severe injuries including broken ribs.

"You have never had the courage to look me in the eye and tell me that the assault was justified," Paul said of Mullin's comments. Paul also claimed Mullin referred to him as a "freaking snake."

RELATED: Noem is OUT — and Trump has named her replacement

Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Mullin addressed Paul's claims, insisting that he and Paul had a conversation about their differences when Mullin was still a member of the House. Mullin also looked directly at Paul and said, "I'm very blunt and direct to the point. And if I have something to say, I'll say it directly to your face."

Mullin then added, "Seems like you fight Republicans more than you work with us."

Paul later said he would note vote for Mullin's confirmation, saying Mullin's "temperament was not suitable" and that his "anger issues are a problem."

"They’ve had to have known for weeks that I couldn't be real happy about a guy that won't apologize and thinks that my assault was perfectly understandable," Paul said.

A "no" vote from Paul could cost Mullin the confirmation. Mullin first needs to be approved by a simple majority of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, which Paul chairs. If senators vote on party lines, just one Republican defection could throw the whole nomination.

RELATED: Trump's unusual Cabinet meeting may reveal which officials are on thin ice

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

If Mullin's nomination advances through committee, he will need a simple majority in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!