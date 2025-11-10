'Furry' Democrat running for Congress celebrated Kirk assassination, wants to put MAGA voters in 'hard labor camps'

Graham Platner, the oyster farmer running for the U.S. Senate in Maine, was exposed last month for making a number of damning comments on social media — including posts where he apparently identified as a communist, branded rural white Americans as racists, suggested that service members worried about being raped should buy "Kevlar underwear," and smeared all police officers as "bastards."

Although he has since covered it up, Platner was also outed for having a tattoo of a skull image similar to that popularized by Adolf Hitler's SS elite Nazi guard.

It appears that Platner, who enjoys the continued support from lawmakers including Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), is far from the most radical candidate seeking election as a Democrat in 2026.

The homosexual socialist running as a Democrat to represent Michigan's 7th district in Congress has engaged in bloodthirsty and inflammatory rhetoric that makes Platner's remarks seem tame by comparison.

'Radical far-left lunatics like Samuel Smeltzer expose the liberal brain rot that is now the current state of the Democrat Party.'

Samuel Smeltzer, a 36-year-old IT contractor who calls himself Elyon Badger and dresses up in an anthropomorphic "furry" costume, has not only stated that "America deserved 9/11," called Jesus "a communist," recommended killing billionaires, labeled Israel as "an enemy of the United States," advocated the imprisonment of all U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, and repeatedly celebrated Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk's assassination, calling him a "massive loser."

Within an hour of Kirk's passing, Smeltzer wrote on the liberal X knockoff Bluesky, "Good things can happen." Days later, he shared an image of the murdered father of two with the caption, "How can we defeat evil, if evil is mourned when it's defeated?"

Photo by Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images

To ensure there was no mistaking his antipathy for the murder victim, the Democratic candidate smeared Kirk as a "white supremacist who preached stochastic terrorism" in an official campaign statement, blaming the shooting on "gun loving Conservative Christians."

The National Republican Congressional Committee called Smeltzer's remarks about Kirk both "dangerous and disgusting" but noted they were unsurprising when only 38% of Democrats think it's always unacceptable to feel joy about the death of a public figure they oppose.

Despite his website promising "compassionate leadership for a just future," Smeltzer vowed in a recent post to "round up EVER [sic] SINGLE red hat wearing MAGA and put them in hard labor camps for the rest of their lives."

While locking up those with whom he disagrees appears to be one of his key objectives, Smeltzer told the Washington Free Beacon that he is running a "health care and tax-the-rich campaign" and would use a role in Congress to advocate for his fellow "furry" fetishists.

"The furry community is the ultimate form of freedom in America, and that's why conservatives hate it and the queer community so much," he told the Beacon.

Smeltzer recently told the LGBT magazine Between the Lines, "The reason I'm leaning into the furry side of things is the Heritage Foundation has targeted the furry community."

"They're going after the queer spaces and organizations where we are allowed to express creative freedom," the self-identified Democratic socialist added.

Smeltzer claimed that other candidates in the Democratic primary like former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink "can only trudge along and drag this broken cart through the mud; they can't fix it."

Brink reportedly did not respond to the Beacon's request for comment.

NRCC spokesman Zach Bannon noted earlier this year, "Radical far-left lunatics like Samuel Smeltzer expose the liberal brain rot that is now the current state of the Democrat Party."

Blaze News has reached out to the Michigan Democratic Party as well as Rep. Tom Barrett, the Republican who presently represents Michigan's 7th congressional district and is running for a second term, for comment.

