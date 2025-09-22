Gary Busey learns his fate for criminal sexual contact at horror film convention

Hollywood actor Gary Busey in July pleaded guilty to one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact for inappropriately touching a woman at a horror film convention in New Jersey in 2022.

As part of a plea agreement, three additional counts of criminal sexual contact were dismissed.

'It was not an accidental touching.'

On Thursday, Superior Court Judge Gwendolyn Blue sentenced the 81-year-old celebrity actor to probation. Busey also was ordered to have no contact with the victims.

Busey appeared at the sentencing hearing in Camden County court through a Zoom video call from his home in California. The Oscar nominee declined to speak during the hearing when the judge gave him the opportunity.

"I'm following my attorney's advice," Busey is seen saying on video while responding to Judge Blue.

The Cherry Hill Courier-Post reported that Busey's defense attorney, Blair Zwillman, requested that his client be punished only by a monetary fine.

The defense attorney cited health issues plaguing his client that included early dementia and mobility problems.

Zwillman told the court that Busey suffered a permanent brain injury from a 1988 motorcycle accident and that his client has "mild cognitive impairments," hearing loss, and other health issues.

However, the judge highlighted Busey's prior legal issues. In 2007, Busey was sentenced to probation for charges of trespass and disorderly conduct/fighting. He was sentenced to probation for a hit-and-run accident in 2021.

"He is happy to move on from this circumstance in New Jersey, which has led to extremely negative press for over three years — to no fault of his own," Zwillman told Page Six.

According to the New York Times, Zwillman on Saturday said that his client "is pleased that the case has been resolved and that he can go on with his life without any continuing, daily public adversity."

The incident occurred in August 2022 during the semi-annual Monster-Mania Con — a horror film and memorabilia fan convention.

As Blaze News reported in August, the "Lethal Weapon" actor was a featured guest for the three-day event at the Doubletree Hotel in Camden County. He was one of the celebrities who met with fans and signed autographs.

Three women accused Busey of groping them during a photo session with fans at the Monster-Mania Con.

Citing a probable cause statement, the Courier-Post reported that Busey put his face near a woman's breasts and "asked her where she got them, before attempting to unlatch her bra strap."

The Courier-Post reported, "He was accused of touching the clothed buttocks of at least two female fans during a photo shoot at the August 2022 show."

When TMZ asked Busey about the allegations in August 2022, he replied, "None of that happened."

"It was a partner, a camera lady, and me, and two girls. ... It took less than 10 seconds, and they left. Then they made up a story that I assaulted them sexually, and I did not. Nothing happened; it's all false," Busey said at the time.

However, Busey told Judge Blue during his virtual court appearance last month, "It was not an accidental touching."

The actor also is facing a civil suit in state court from two New York women seeking damages from the Monster-Mania Con incident.

Busey is known for appearances in movies such as "Predator 2," "The Buddy Holly Story," "Point Break," and "Under Siege."

