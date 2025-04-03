General Motors reacts to Trump's tariffs with this big move

General Motors announced on Thursday to its workforce that the company will be increasing production of its light-duty trucks at a plant in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to avoid the reciprocal tariffs implemented by President Donald Trump.

Reuters reported that the Fort Wayne plant makes the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra trucks. GM also manufactures those trucks at plants in Mexico and Canada, with around half of GM's large pickup truck production done in Mexico and Canada. The company will likely add more overtime hours, along with hiring more temporary workers to increase production output at the Indiana plant.

'It’s also proper for advanced economies like the United States to insist on reciprocity from nations like China.'

A GM source told Reuters that the number of new workers needed will be in the hundreds. GM CEO Mary Barra had floated the idea of increasing output in U.S.-based factories in the January earnings call because of Trump's campaign promise to prevent the country from being taken advantage of.

GM's decision less than 24 hours after Trump's announcement of the reciprocal tariffs is seen as a welcome sign of their purpose: to bring manufacturing jobs back to the United States to the benefit of American workers. While it will take several years to fully onshore manufacturing capabilities back to our country, the Trump administration says this onshoring will be the first of many.

Indiana Senator Jim Banks (R) was happy with GM's decision. He is originally from Fort Wayne.

"This is great news. We're just getting started," Banks said.

Responding to critics of Trump's newly implemented tariffs, Banks posted video on X of former President Barack Obama saying in 2018, "It’s also proper for advanced economies like the United States to insist on reciprocity from nations like China that are no longer solely poorer countries, to make sure they are providing access to their markets."

