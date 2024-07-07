Georgia school employees and 'ride or die' friends in each other's weddings accused of sexually abusing students

Two Georgia school employees are accused of sexually abusing students. The pair were self-described as "ride or die" friends, who were involved in each other's weddings.

Former Calhoun City Schools employee Railey Greeson was indicted on Thursday on two counts of sexual contact by employee or agent in the first degree for having sex with two different male students between October 2021 and January 2022, according to WXIA-TV. Brooklyn Shuler was indicted on one count of the same charge for having sex with a different male student between October 2021 and January 2022.

Under Georgia law, a conviction for a first-degree improper sexual contact by an employee or agent charge is punishable by at least one year in prison and as many as 25 years. However, if the victims are under the age of 16, the sentences range between 10 to 30 years in prison.

The ages of the alleged victims were not released.

The women were processed at the Gordon County Jail and have been released each on a $10,000 bond.

The roles of the two women at the school district were not disclosed.

Both suspects are no longer employed by Calhoun City Schools, but it was not specified if they resigned or were terminated.

The Calhoun Times reported that Shuler is currently a fourth-grade teacher at Red Bud Elementary School, which is in a different school district.

Greeson described her as her “best friend” and her “ride or die,” according to the New York Post.

Shuler was a bridesmaid at Greeson’s wedding in October 2023, according to a wedding website that has since been deleted. Meanwhile, Greeson was Shuler's maid of honor at her wedding in November 2022.

Greeson was reportedly a member of Calhoun High School's class of 2019 and graduated Kennesaw State in 2023.

The Daily Mail reported that both women are around 23 years old. The outlet noted of Shuler, "It appears she's no longer with the man she married in November 2022, since he has a child with a new wife, according to his Facebook profile."

Calhoun City Schools did not respond to a request for comment from the New York Post.



Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!