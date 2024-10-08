Giant 'Vote for Trump' sign towers over New York city after judge's ruling

A giant "Vote for Trump" sign lit up the sky in Upstate New York Monday night after a judge's ruling determined that the sign is permissible despite grumblings from local Democrats.

At around 7:15 p.m. on Monday, a crowd gathered to witness a 100-foot "Vote for Trump" sign light up atop a Sticker Mule facility in Amsterdam, New York, a city of some 18,000 residents about 35 miles northwest of Albany.

'Whether you’re a Democrat or Republican, the sign is an uplifting thing for community enthusiasm.'

The event would not have happened except that just two hours earlier, Montgomery County Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Slezak lifted a restraining order against the sign and the brains behind it: Sticker Mule CEO Anthony Constantino.

A representative from Sticker Mule apparently approached Amsterdam officials back in August about the planned campaign sign. However, the company rep was instructed to get a permit and some zoning variances before moving forward with the project, the New York Post reported.

When the company apparently failed to follow instructions, a legal team working with Amsterdam Mayor Michael Cinquanti, a Democrat, and other city officials then filed a lawsuit, claiming that the sign presented "a dangerous distraction" that would impede "traffic flow." They also worried that people would stop and take a selfie with the "novelty sign," "all at the risk of injuring other operaters [sic] and/or passengers in traveling vehicles," the Post said.

Those arguments failed to persuade Justice Slezak, who determined that the sign was far enough away from major thoroughfares that it would not pose any danger. The sign is clearly visible from the New York State Thruway, though, WRGB noted.

Slezak also gave plaintiffs until October 18 to refile their case, which reportedly contained clerical errors.

"All I know is tonight the party is on and the lighting will occur, and there is no court order prohibiting the lighting and display of the sign," said Sal Ferlazzo, Constantino's lawyer. "So it's obviously a nice victory for Anthony and his team."

Constantino, who also happens to lead a political action committee to support the candidacy of former President Donald Trump, is cheering the decision as a victory for Trump and for free speech.

Democrats "want to get rid of free speech and censor America, and so the sign now signifies something even bigger than what I thought," Constantino said. "… In America, I got a First Amendment right."

"It’s my building, it’s a beautiful sign, and whether you’re a Democrat or Republican, the sign is an uplifting thing for community enthusiasm," he claimed.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!