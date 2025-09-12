Glenn Beck launches fundraiser for Charlie Kirk's family under 9-12 Project

BlazeTV host Glenn Beck is calling on his audience to say "thank you to Charlie Kirk."

Kirk was murdered on Wednesday, September 10, during a campus speaking tour stop in Utah.

On Friday's episode of "The Glenn Beck Program," Beck decided to turn back the clock and use his 9-12 Project to benefit Kirk's family, his loving wife, Erika, and their two children.

'Every donation reflects the strength of this community and its resolve to stand together.'

"Charlie came from this audience," Beck explained, noting that Kirk was a fan from a young age.

"He was a kid when he started watching me on Fox and listened to me on the radio," the host continued.

Beck then recalled conversations he had with Kirk, remembering that the activist was always "gracious" and kind to him. In return, Beck said he wants to do everything he can to say "thank you back to him."

This spawned the launch of a fundraiser on GiveSendGo under the 9-12 Project banner. The project was originally started in 2009 and was designed to honor the spirit of Americans coming together the day after September 11, 2001, regardless of their political affiliation.

The fundraiser is meant to be a way for supporters to express gratitude for Kirk's commitment to freedom of speech, liberty, and the United States.

"Every donation reflects the strength of this community and its resolve to stand together," it reads.

The original 9-12 Project included a series of nine principles and 12 values inspired by the founding fathers. Among the principles were the ideas that "America is good" and that God is the center of life. Honesty, family, and the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness were also included.

The 12 values are as follows:

Honesty Reverence Hope Thrift Humility Charity Sincerity Moderation Hard work Courage Personal responsibility Gratitude

Beck further recognized that while there are other fundraisers and safeguards in place for Kirk's family, they have "a long life and road ahead of them," and so does Kirk's operation at Turning Point USA.

Beck stated that should Kirk's wife feel she does not need the money, the 9-12 Project donations could be put toward Turning Point USA's mission.

"It's going to provide for the family and his children, but also, at his wife's discretion, to the Turning Point USA mission as well. They've lost their biggest fundraiser in Charlie, and they are just broken up," Beck continued. "They're just broken up, and God bless them. I want you to know we're thinking about you. We love you so much. And we're very, very grateful."

