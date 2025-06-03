Good guy with a gun blows away suspect who shot 2 during downtown fight, ran off

Seattle police said patrol officers responded last week to reports of gunfire near First Avenue and Union Street.

Police said the initial shooting occurred around 10 p.m. May 28 near the Four Seasons Hotel on Union Street.

A Seattle-area gun range employee on Tuesday afternoon told Blaze News that 'it sucks' and 'it's wild' that the incident occurred — but that there's 'no real way to prevent it from happening other than by being ready for it.'

Officers arrived and found three people with gunshot wounds, police said.

Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes told KING-TV that three people got into a fight, and one of them took out a gun and shot the other two — and then ran from the scene.

Police said a private citizen who's licensed to carry a firearm intervened and shot the suspect. KING identified that suspect as a 16-year-old male.

RELATED: Seattle police will soon need 'supporting evidence' before they'll respond to security alarm calls

JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images

Seattle fire crews said they treated an 18-year-old male and a 17-year-old male, both of whom were taken to a hospital in serious condition, police told the station.

The 16-year-old male accused of shooting the 18-year-old male and 17-year-old male was taken to a hospital, where he died, police told KING.

The private citizen who shot the suspect cooperated with officers, police said, adding that he was taken to Seattle Police Headquarters, where detectives interviewed him. Police said the citizen has not been arrested, KING reported.

Those with information about the incident are asked to call the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000, police said.

A Seattle-area gun range employee on Tuesday afternoon told Blaze News that "it sucks" and "it's wild" that the incident occurred — but that there's "no real way to prevent it from happening other than by being ready for it."

RELATED: Radical Seattle mayor smears Christians after leftists physically attacked prayer rally attendees — even cops got clobbered

A syringe on the sidewalk on Third Avenue in downtown Seattle, Washington, on Sept. 23, 2024. Photographer: David Ryder/Bloomberg via Getty Images

At the same time, the gun range employee — who spoke to Blaze News on the condition of anonymity — added that politicians are passing laws and "putting up more barriers" that are "making it harder" for everyday citizens to protect themselves with guns.

"I honestly don't think that's going to help," the employee told Blaze News.

Regardless of how last week's shooting plays out, the gun range employee added to Blaze News that "Seattle is going down the drain."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!