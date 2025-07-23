Trump hints at ARRESTING Obama — but will he?

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard dropped a bombshell last week when she suggested that intelligence was “manufactured and politicized” by the Obama administration in 2016, which she found through documents laid the groundwork for what would be the years-long Trump-Russia collusion probe.

Trump appeared to respond via an AI video posted to Truth Social of former president Barack Obama being arrested and thrown in jail.

In the video, Obama is seen declaring that “no one, especially the president, is above the law” before being handcuffed by law enforcement while Trump grins. The former president is then led away and shown in an orange jumpsuit in a federal prison.

“Of course, he’s responding to the documents that were dropped that show that Barack Obama was the creator of the Russia hoax,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales says on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

“We’ve got the documents now to prove it,” she continues. However, she’s skeptical that anything will come of them.

“One of the things that I wish that he had not ... done was say that he was going to lock up Hillary Clinton. That was one of his famous slogans in the 2016 election, ‘Lock her up,’” Gonzales says.

“And it makes you think, are you guys planning on going after these people? Because if not, I’m tired of hearing about it. I don’t want to see the tweets. I don’t want to see the Truth Social posts. I don’t want to see the AI videos,” she continues.

“I don’t want to see any of that unless you guys are planning on going for the jugular,” she adds.

