Migrant workers take over block in NYC with e-bikes for food delivery and night watchman, 'shocked' locals say

New York City residents were shocked to find that e-bikes from migrants delivering food had taken over an entire city block.

Residents told the New York Post that the e-bike takeover began small but has exploded into dozens and led to the migrants hiring a guard to watch the bikes against theft overnight.

'I was shocked. It was like somebody put out the word and everyone swarmed.'

Gig jobs for food delivery are very popular with illegal aliens because they can rent a vehicle and invent work-arounds to avoid work verification requirements on the online apps.

According to NYC locals, the e-bikes at the East Village block exploded to 50 overnight. The unsanctioned lot is located on 11th Street between First Avenue and Avenue A in Manhattan.

"It's not great to look at, but I understand that they need to make a living," said one resident, identified only as Dave L., who had resided on the block for two years. "I was shocked. It was like somebody put out the word and everyone swarmed."

The Post documented 50 e-bikes with food delivery boxes on one night. The report also said the lot was located only 200 feet from a school for students in grades 6-12 and near the Lower East Side playground as well.

The report included comments from Andre, a migrant from Mongolia who keeps his bike at the lot.

"There's a lot of work in the East Village, not like the Bronx," he told the Post. "So I come here to work."

When asked if he worries about his bike being stolen, he responded: "Everyone shows respect."

Another migrant confirmed to the Post that someone watched over the bikes during the evening to prevent theft.

Some of the residents didn't object to the e-bike lot.

"It's not any more of an eyesore to me than a car is," said a resident named Margaret.

Residents in San Diego were not as sanguine when migrants overwhelmed brick-and-mortar businesses with food carts. The animosity led to an aggressive confrontation between a restaurant worker and a food cart vendor that was caught on video and went viral on social media.

