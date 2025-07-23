'We got him': Suspect who violently threw rocks at officers during LA ICE riots arrested after fleeing to Mexico, feds say

Prosecutors say the man who was caught on video violently throwing rocks at federal agents during the anti-ICE rioting in Los Angeles was arrested after he fled to Mexico.

Law enforcement officers were violently attacked during the rioting that rocked L.A. for several days in June. More than a month later, one alleged attacker has been apprehended.

'We got him. He was arrested today at the US-Mexico border.'

"You may remember Elpidio Reyna, a subject who allegedly threw rocks at federal officers during immigration operations in California June 7. We got him. He was arrested today at the U.S.-Mexico border," said Dan Bongino, deputy director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Reyna, who is a 40-year-old resident of Compton, was charged with assault on a federal officer, a felony, according to U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli, who added that the suspect would appear in court Wednesday.

"He was taken into custody by a U.S. Border Patrol officer who was inside one of the vehicles damaged in the attack — a brave law enforcement officer who could have been killed in last month's dangerous and reckless attack," Essayli said.

An FBI notice about Reyna said the officer had been injured in the rock attack. Reyna faces eight years in prison if convicted.

Bongino posted video of the man, who was recorded flinging large rocks at vehicles driven by federal agents.

As previously covered by Blaze News, video from inside the vehicles showed the violence aimed at federal agents.

"To anyone who thinks they can attack federal officers and hide behind a mask or helmet, Reyna's arrest today proves we can find and charge anyone who violates federal law. Don't touch our officers," Essayli warned.

"More to come. Those who attack America's police officers can run but they can't hide," Bongino added.

