'True heroes': Brothers rescue cop from cruiser engulfed in flames — and credit their mother, who taught them the Golden Rule

Atlanta police last week shared a video report they said demonstrates that "in moments of crisis, true heroes emerge."

On the night of Oct. 21, Officer Malik Safi was responding to a call for backup — but he never arrived at the scene, officials said.

'I feel extremely proud of them both. I feel like they did exactly what they were taught to do — to help and have empathy for other people.'

Instead, Safi crashed into a house, setting both the residence and his patrol vehicle on fire, officials said.

WSB-TV reported that Safi also suffered serious injuries in the crash and was trapped inside the vehicle.

But fortunately brothers Keshun Robinson and Ryan Beck — and others — were around to help.

In fact, they braved the flames and pulled Safi out of his burning cruiser and to safety. That heroic action is captured, in part, on Safi's body-worn camera.

“We just went off our heart,” Beck later said. “[It’s] how we was raised, you know. We didn't want to see nobody suffer in that type of situation. We just hopped out and sprung into action."

Robinson added, “We just tried to comfort [the officer] and let him know that he wasn’t there by himself."

But the danger wasn't over.

Soon gunshots were ringing out — and Robinson said "one of [the officer's] guns that was in the car actually started going off."

With that, police said the group had to move Safi yet again, this time pulling him all the way to a sidewalk.

RELATED: Hero cousins — just 9 and 11 — step up in a big way when they notice trouble at their favorite ice cream shop

What's more, an unknown woman seen and heard on Safi's bodycam video got on police radio and told dispatch he needed help.

WSB said the officer was taken to a hospital, and police noted that the "bravery and selflessness" of the two brothers and the other Good Samaritans "saved Officer Safi’s life."

Later Beck noted to police that his mother raised him and his brother to live by the Golden Rule: "Treat people how you want to be treated."

Their mother, Keziah Reed, also appeared in the police department's video report and said, "I feel extremely proud of them both. I feel like they did exactly what they were taught to do — to help and have empathy for other people."

Robinson added that perhaps the best part of the experience was when his own son called him a hero. "It means the world to me. It lit up my day. It made me a proud human being — not even [as] a father — just a proud person."

Police noted that "these residents remind us that community truly means neighbors looking out for one another when it matters most. From all of us at the Atlanta Police Department, thank you for your extraordinary courage."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!